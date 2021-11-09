CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

3 Fantastic Lenses for Travel Photography with Your Sony Camera

The Phoblographer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The season for travel photography is quickly approaching! Besides taking all the safety precautions for a cold-weather trip or to a remote area, you’ll probably want to pack some great camera gear with you, too. Lucky for you, we know exactly what you need if you’ve got a Sony camera, and...

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

Want a Wide Angle Macro Lens? Tamron Has Three You’ll Love

Ever wanted a lens that could do macro, autofocus, and gave a wide perspective? Try the Tamron 24mm f2.8. Did you act yet? These deals aren’t going to last! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Improved Animal and Face Detection! Sony A7 IV Review

Sometimes I find myself shaking my head at what cameras can do these days. The jury is still out as to whether it’s shaken in disbelief or wonderment. That is the case with the long-awaited and fairly priced Sony a7 IV. It packs a lot of features that photographers have been asking for along with capabilities that are overkill. I think Sony’s next camera could take an entirely black or even stark white image and recover almost every detail.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Bring One of These Affordable, Weather-Sealed Lenses on Your Next Hike

Tamron has several weather-sealed lenses available at a discount right now. Did you act yet? These deals aren’t going to last! The Tamron Lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, you’ve probably read all we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The last point is their strongest feature; we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Flash No One Needed: Sony HVL-F60R M2 Review

My favorite things to review for this website are flashes. Most people read about cameras and lenses. But the true creators care about light. Flash is, unfortunately, a place where there needs to be a lot more innovation. That’s the case with the Sony HVL-F60R M2 especially. Being announced today, this is Sony’s new flagship flash. For such an incredibly innovative company, they’re surely holding back on their flashes. In fact, the Sony HVL-F60R M2 flashes feel like a bit of an afterthought. And to be frank, we’re still not sure who would buy them.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Photography#Landscape Photography#Lenses#Macro Lens#Sony Camera#Tamron
The Phoblographer

Spend Your Money on Better Things. Sony HVL-F46RM Flash Review

Oof! Sony, what did you do? The world’s most innovative photography company made two flashes. Also being announced today is the Sony HVL-F60RM 2. Both flashes aren’t anything very special. Their biggest updates are the metering with skin tones, the ambient white balance, and build quality at the hot shoe foot. But otherwise, Sony shows that they’re really not trying very hard. Plus, the new Sony HVL-F46RM flash is $399.99. Dive in, and you’ll see why we think there are better options out there.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Lance Keeth on Why He Resonates Better With His Film Cameras

“Growth is everything. And as long as you’re open to learning, you’ll continue to grow,” clarifies Alabama native Lance Keeth when queried about his personal improvements as a photographer. He doesn’t feel an emotional connection with the instant images digital photography produces. Making an effort to shoot film at every possible opportunity, he prefers the intuitive and personal feeling this format gives him.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Tamron Lens Instant Savings are Here! These Lenses Right For You

The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back, and it includes more than just the Sony FE lenses this time! Tamron’s lenses are already a great price, but now they’re even lower! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Last Chance! Save Big on Tamron’s Best Lenses!

Two days left! These deals end on the 31st! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back, and it includes more than just your favorite prime lens trio! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is the Sony a7R IV One of the Best Stills Cameras Available?

The Sony a7R IV is the highest resolution full frame camera ever made, and it brings with it a range of advanced features from Sony's other camera lines, making it a versatile option for everything from portraiture to landscape photography and more. This great video review takes a long-term look at the a7R IVA and how it holds up for photo and video work in a range of scenarios.
ELECTRONICS
alphauniverse.com

What’s In My Bag: A Sony Alpha Kit For Creating Colorful Landscape, Travel & Lifestyle Photography

Aloha! My name is Vince Lim (@vincelimphoto), a Hawaii-based landscape, travel, and lifestyle photographer. I was born and raised on the islands and I spend most of my time enjoying the beautiful scenery Hawaii has to offer. I’m part of the Sony Alpha Imaging Collective, and I wanted to take the time to share what I carry around on a day-to-day basis. The gear in my bag is constantly changing depending on what I am trying to capture, but I find myself typically by the water or in the mountains.
TRAVEL
The Phoblographer

We Were Wrong: Better Photography Gear Makes Better Photographs

“Better gear doesn’t help you make better photographs.” It’s the first thing we experienced photographers tell any newbie who thinks a better camera or lens is needed to make better photographs. Most of the time, like any other photographer who knows their stuff, I’ll tell them to work on the craft rather than obsess over the best cameras and the best lenses. However, there are certain occasions where certain photography gear will help you create a better photograph, depending on the subject matter.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Nikon’s Most Unique Lens Yet? Nikon 40mm F2 Z First Impressions

There isn’t much that is really, truly exciting in the lens world. Mostly, companies just try to make their own versions of something else. But that’s not the case with the Nikon 40mm f2 Z. There aren’t many 40mm lenses on the market with autofocus. And this one is checking off all the right marks. It’s small, has autofocus, and boasts beautiful image quality. But perhaps best of all is that it’s only $299.95. Quite honestly, it’s an impulse buy. And it’s the best lens outside of a nifty 50 you can get for that price.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Cath Simard Creates Majestic Photographs in Beautiful Destinations

On this week’s episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind, we speak to Candian photographer Cath Simard. Her clients and collaborations include DJI and Lowepro, and she’s also an official Sony Ambassador. Her rapid rise through the photography ranks is nothing short of spectacular. Having taken up photography in 2016, she’s already an established name in her field. We’ll cover all that and more in this week’s podcast.
PHOTOGRAPHY
digitalcameraworld.com

The best travel camera in 2021: compact and portable cameras to take anywhere

The best travel cameras are constant companions you can take anywhere to capture all the amazing things you see, but are small enough and light enough not to weigh you down. Whether you want to shoot photos, video or a little of both, you'll find that a dedicated camera gives you a wealth more options compared to a smartphone, and a lot more image quality. There are loads of travel cameras to choose from, and we've picked out the best.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera for Video

The highly anticipated Sony a7 IV is finally here, and the company's do-it-all camera brings with it a variety of new features and improvements in its fourth iteration that make it a compelling option. This great video review takes a look at the camera from a video perspective and shows off the kind of performance and quality you can expect from it in use.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sony Xperia Pro-I: This time it’s all about the camera

Sony has arrived with a brand new smartphone just in time to compete with the iPhone 13, Pixel 6, and other new entries. It’s not uncommon in recent years to see cameras taking on increasingly greater focus (no, that’s not a camera pun), especially with new lenses and arrays being a constant area of improvement. Frankly, sometimes it’s the only area of improvement. Well, Sony is taking this trend a step further with the Xperia Pro-I by putting all the attention into its camera system. What does this mean for the rest of the phone? Let’s jump in and get a closer look at it, shall we?
CELL PHONES
The Phoblographer

You Don’t Need a G Master Lens. You Can Get These Instead!

Fact: the Sony 85mm f1.8 is one of their fastest focusing portrait lenses. And you can get it with a camera! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don’t need the latest camera model? That’s fine. There’s a lot of ways that Sony can give you exactly what you need. Also, be sure to check out our Sony FE lens guide if you’re interested in more lenses. There are over 79 lens reviews hosted there.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Three Great Features of Your Camera You’re Not Using

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Ask yourself: have you ever felt so good about an image that it didn’t need post-production? Trust me, there’s no better feeling. In the past few years, I’ve given in. I’ve become so sick of staring at a camera screen to then stare at a computer screen. It’s superfluous. We should be able to get great photos in camera without post-production. It’s surely possible. Think about the way you edit. You most likely add contrast, adjust exposure, white balance, clarity, etc. You’re most likely making basic adjustments. But, you also may be messing around, not knowing what you want, and being happy when you find something. That’s fine.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

