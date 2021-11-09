3 Fantastic Lenses for Travel Photography with Your Sony Camera

Ever wanted a lens that could do macro, autofocus, and gave a wide perspective? Try the Tamron 24mm f2.8. Did you act yet? These deals aren’t going to last! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.

ELECTRONICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO