CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

spring.org.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking around 4,000 IU of vitamin D could help to ward off this symptom. Frequently becoming sick from respiratory infections like colds and the flu can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. Vitamin D is critical to supporting the immune system and fighting off infection. Taking...

www.spring.org.uk

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
bostonnews.net

Dr. Juli Mazi Discusses the Benefits of Vitamin D for Postmenopausal Women

Getting the right nutrients is vital for people of all ages and genders. For postmenopausal women, though, it is especially important. While there are a number of different vitamins and supplements that can benefit women during and after menopause, Dr. Juli Mazi says that vitamin D is one of the most beneficial. In this article, we'll take a look at Juli Mazi's advice on the various health benefits of vitamin D for postmenopausal women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D Deficiency#Vitamin A#Respiratory Infections#D#Ari
Corbin Times Tribune

Vitamin D is a key to good health, but 3 in 7 of us are short of it

Vitamin D plays many important roles in the body, but about three out of seven Americans don't get enough. Beyond helping bones absorb calcium, the vitamin helps immune health, muscle function, and brain cell activity. Research by the National Institutes of Health shows that approximately 42% of the U.S. population is deficient in vitamin D, and some groups are more prone to deficiency than others.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Helps Fight Off COVID-19

The vitamin helps ward off respiratory infections and enhances the immune response to the virus. Vitamin D deficiency makes people vulnerable to coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, a report reveals. Vitamin D is crucial for the immune system: it improves the body’s defence response against infections, helps avert respiratory infections, and reduces...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nutraingredients-usa.com

Meta-analyses: Higher vitamin D levels linked to lower COVID-19 rates

Overwhelming evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence and severity of COVID-19. Sufficient blood vitamin D levels play an effective role in immune system functioning, which can contribute to a satisfactory cellular response and protect against the severity of infections caused by microorganisms. As a result, the pandemic provided an opportunity to highlight the role of vitamin D in supporting immune health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
artofhealthyliving.com

6 Ways Vitamin D Benefits The Body And How To Get More Of It

Some people call vitamin D the sunshine vitamin for an excellent reason. This crucial substance isn’t really a vitamin at all — it’s a hormone your body produces in reaction to el sol. However, getting sufficient intake either from sun exposure or dietary means is vital to keeping multiple systems...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Vitamin D and Omega-3 Supplements Reduce Autoimmune Disease Risk

For those of us who cannot sit in the sun and fish all day, the next best thing for preventing autoimmune diseases may be supplementation with vitamin D and fish oil derived omega-3 fatty acids, results of a large prospective randomized trial suggest. Among nearly 26,000 adults enrolled in a...
HEALTH
foodmatters.com

Sunbaking Mushrooms for Vitamin D

Can you remember how good it feels after laying in the sun?. I know summer has passed for many this year, but the feeling of a long day in the warmth still lingers. Despite often doing nothing but reading a good book and hopping in and out of the water if the weather allows, you find yourself heading to bed in the evening feeling tired but satiated.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy