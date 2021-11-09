CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Letters to the editor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read your article about the construction of large apartment buildings in the Yorktown section of the city and the serious concerns that residents and their political representatives have regarding the potential increase in property taxes which would drive out some current residents. Two other concerns should come to...

inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
omahanews.net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Monthly

Kyrsten Sinema’s Lasting Legacy for Women

Senator Kyrsten Sinema has put herself at the center of political news coverage—along with Senator Joe Manchin—by stymying Democratic Party efforts to pass reconciliation legislation. While her intransigence threatens to derail President Joe Biden’s agenda, Sinema’s behavior could also damage the political fortunes of future women candidates. Over the past...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members, including three from Michigan, plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.  On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily News

(Con)tempt fate: Steve Bannon gambled on ignoring Congress, here come the consequences

Congress matters. It mattered when a Trump mob tried to sack the Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes and the declaration of Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 election on Jan. 6. And it matters when the bipartisan House Select Committee probing the attack tries to discover the truth. And it matters when Trump guy Steve Bannon ignores the subpoena from the panel for his testimony ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
phillytrib.com

Famed singer, political activist childhood home to be restored

PRINCETON, New Jersey -- Famed singer, political activist Paul Robeson's childhood home in New Jersey to be restored. His voice echoes down through the generations with songs like "Ol' Man River," and "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child." Robeson was also a prominent political activist who fought for civil...
PRINCETON, NJ
svvoice.com

Frontline Workers – Letter to the Editor

In Santa Clara as in other counties across the country, workers performing the most dangerous jobs are often among the least paid. The so-called “frontline workers” at places like fast food restaurants and other such establishments receive very little compensation in return for putting their lives on the line against COVID-19 and drawing the ire of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers who at times can be downright dangerous. I believe the time has come for employers not simply to recognize these brave souls for their sacrifices, but also to reward them in terms of pay increases, bonuses, or both. Santa Clara County should lead the way in showing the nation how to reward those who put their lives on the line so that the rest of us could enjoy a relatively “normal life”. It is simply the right thing to do.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Society
phillytrib.com

Philadelphia moves toward a better response to mental health 911 calls

A year after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., the city has settled a wrongful death lawsuit and announced plans to better equip its officers to handle situation involving people dealing with mental health issues. The city announced a wrongful death settlement filed by the Wallace family. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillytrib.com

Good news in the district

Philadelphia Energy Authority unveils state-of-the-art solar training lab at Frankford High School. School District of Philadelphia superintendent William Hite, city officials, and many others joined the Philadelphia Energy Authority last month for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a brand new Solar Training Lab at Frankford High School.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

