Letters to the editor

In Santa Clara as in other counties across the country, workers performing the most dangerous jobs are often among the least paid. The so-called “frontline workers” at places like fast food restaurants and other such establishments receive very little compensation in return for putting their lives on the line against COVID-19 and drawing the ire of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers who at times can be downright dangerous. I believe the time has come for employers not simply to recognize these brave souls for their sacrifices, but also to reward them in terms of pay increases, bonuses, or both. Santa Clara County should lead the way in showing the nation how to reward those who put their lives on the line so that the rest of us could enjoy a relatively “normal life”. It is simply the right thing to do.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO