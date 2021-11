The Conway High School volleyball team accomplished many firsts in the 2021 season. The Bears captured the first district title in program history, defeating Steelville in three sets on October 25. “Winning our first-ever district title felt incredible,” head coach Tammy Beckler said. “It reiterated what this team already knew, and that is we are a great team, and we had something to prove. It means my kids get to see a banner (finally) on the wall, and their kids will eventually see their banner also. “It's such a great feeling that this team was not an automatic W for other teams like years past. Our losses mostly came to class 3 district champs. We avenged a loss on Stover, and it felt great.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

CONWAY, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO