Starting next fall, Smith College will replace loans in undergraduate financial aid packages with grants, an effort to improve affordability for students. The Massachusetts liberal arts college also announced that it will issue one-time grants for certain students: “start-up grants” of $1,000 for new low-income students, to help cover costs associated with beginning college; and “launch grants” of $2,000 for some seniors graduating in 2022, to help with the transition to post-graduate life. The move amounts to a $7 million annual increase in the college’s financial aid spending.

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO