Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.—MATTHEW 7:7 (NIV) “God helps those who help themselves!” my husband, Herb, told me all the time. I tried to explain that God wants us to ask for help in prayer. “So, if I lie around all day and pray, God will do it for me? No. I have to do it. God helps those who help themselves!” His view could not be changed.

