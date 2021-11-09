Medicare Made Easy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn the basics of Medicare...

Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
#Medicare Enrollment
althealthworks.com

“She Said She Saw the Portal to Hell:” 11-Year-Old Spends Months in the Hospital After Taking Popular Flu Drug Linked To Suicides, Hallucinations and More…

“Do you want to take the chances?” — asked a parent of an 11-year-old girl who went through violent hallucinations, and an inability to eat and talk, or move, only a few days after taking a much-hyped antiviral medication. She had to spend three months in a hospital in order to recover from this drug’s extreme side effects.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
NRVNews

Vaccine Mandate for Medicare and Medicaid Providers

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today issued the following statement after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released details of its vaccine mandate rule for facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid:. “Rural health care systems already have trouble recruiting and retaining workers. The vaccine mandate rolled out today by President...
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
L'Observateur

Toni Says: Medicare Part D penalty costs what?

I made a terrible mistake last April when I was no longer covered by my employer group health plan due to retiring. I had a telemarketing agent help me find a Medicare Supplement which began April 1, 2021. No one told me that I had a specific amount of time to enroll in my Medicare Part D plan. I have a serious health issue with Crohn’s disease and should have enrolled at that time for my Medicare Part D.
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
theeastcountygazette.com

Thunderclap Headache: Another Man Dies After First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Neil Astles, a 59-year-old lawyer died after suffering from bad headaches and nausea after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. He received the first dose of the vaccine on March 15 but began suffering from a “thunderclap headache” 11 days later. He started vomiting on April 2 and died two days later of cerebral thrombosis.
Indy100

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get shots are taking ‘borax’ baths in futile attempt to undo it

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine are taking measures to “undo” its effects, including bathing in borax. In a now-deleted TikTok that gained hundreds of thousands of views, an osteopathic physician named Dr. Carrie Madej listed ingredients for a bath she claimed will “detox the vaxx” for those who obtained a Covid-19 vaccine under the mandate.
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
The Independent

Study explains why some people test negative for Covid even though everyone around them is infected

New research has found why some people are more resistant to Covid-19 and test negative despite exposure to the infection, while it spread rapidly through millions of others.A team at the University College London found the link between resistance to Covid-19 and T-cells present in the immune system that can clean up SARS-CoV-2 and other infections of the coronavirus family at a nascent stage, opening the possibility for new vaccine technology. “Everyone has anecdotal evidence of people being exposed but not succumbing to infection,” Leo Swadling, an immunologist at University College London and the lead author of the paper, said....
