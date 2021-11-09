Virtual Board Games

After months of waiting on news from ConcernedApe, the Stardew Valley Board game is back. With many updates made to the title after its 2018 launch, ConcernedApe has been keen on new ventures. With his sights set on a brand new video game in place, there were always more Stardew Valley ideas in the pipeline. Seeing how some video games have made excellent tabletop games, the format seemed to befit Stardew Valley. Titles like The Witcher and Binding of Isaac are all synonymous with tabletop titles nowadays, now Stardew Valley as well has become a tabletop game. Announced by ConcernedApe on Twitter, the Stardew Valley board game has received a restock.

HOBBIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO