Pharmaceuticals

Free COVID-19 Vaccines

kclibrary.org
 5 days ago

Anyone 5 and up is eligible to receive a vaccine,...

kclibrary.org

247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
theeastcountygazette.com

Thunderclap Headache: Another Man Dies After First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Neil Astles, a 59-year-old lawyer died after suffering from bad headaches and nausea after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. He received the first dose of the vaccine on March 15 but began suffering from a “thunderclap headache” 11 days later. He started vomiting on April 2 and died two days later of cerebral thrombosis.
wymt.com

Liberty Worship & Outreach Center hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of the ‘Take 1 for the Team’ vaccination campaign

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Clay Countians received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Liberty Worship & Outreach Center Saturday, November 6. This free vaccine clinic was hosted by the Liberty Worship & Outreach Center in partnership with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, AdventHealth, Volunteers of America Mid-States, and other organizations.
saisd.org

SAISD To Host Optional, Free COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunity for Interested Staff and Students Five and Older Tuesday, November 16

San Angelo ISD will host an optional, free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with Shannon Medical Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, available for any interested SAISD employee and SAISD students 5 years of age and older at our PAYS School campus located at 1820 Knickerbocker Road. SAISD is offering the vaccine clinic to provide individuals who choose to be vaccinated or to vaccinate their children. The vaccine is now available for children ages 5-11.
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Systems Seeing ‘A Bunch’ Of Children Getting COVID-19 Vaccinations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Across the country, the White House estimates about one million kids are now vaccinated against COVID-19. For the most part in our area, our bigger institutions are seeing a steady stream of people signing up for shots. Smaller facilities are seeing fewer children than expected. “I’m pretty excited for this one to get vaccinated. That way we can actually not have to worry about this,” Mike Cellurale said in reference to his daughter. She falls into the 5- to 11-year-old category. He said it’s the earliest he could get his child in for a shot because of people signing up. “To...
icpl.org

Free COVID-19 Test Kits Available at ICPL

Free COVID-19 test kits provided by Johnson County Public Health are available for the public to pick up from Iowa City Public Library and the ICPL Bookmobile, while supplies last. Please take only what you immediately need. How to Obtain a Test Kit. At Iowa City Public Library, 123 S...
callnewspapers.com

Take our poll: Should county employees get free lifetime health care if they are injured by the COVID-19 vaccine?

Mike Shannon, a lead maintenance driver with the St. Louis County Department of Transportation, is administered the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at St. Louis County’s mass vaccination site in Ferguson. The site, which is located at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College, began public vaccinations the following day for those eligible.
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
