MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU head coach Neal Brown’s team is seemingly on the uphill climb. Back to .500 after two solid conference wins over the TCU Horned Frogs and a No. 22 Iowa State Cyclone team, the Mountaineer football team will be truly tested today. The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys are on the road to Milan Puskar Stadium, bringing with them a, 8-4 series record which includes a six-game win streak. The Pokes are 7-1 on the season, and head coach Mike Gundy is seeking nearly a decade’s worth of wins against the Mountaineers today. He’s armed with redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Sanders, now in his first matchup with the Mountaineers following two injuries in 2019 (thumb) and 2020 (ankle).

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO