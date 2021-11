Nov. 12—Somewhere in his mom's treasure trove of memorabilia and football knick knacks, Penei Sewell still has Troy Polamalu's towel. It was 2010, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa, where Polamalu was staging his inaugural football camp on the island his parents came from. Polamalu didn't know it at the time, but he might have dreamed it. Sewell was only 9 but already bigger than his second-oldest brother, and a passion for football only intensified by seeing the star Steelers safety up close and personal (along with a few other NFL players he brought with him, including Pittsburgh teammate Ryan Clark).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO