Gary Clark Jr. Brings His Sizzling Guitar Play to Stage AE (Wed., 11/10/21)

1) Southern rock finds its way north with the The Outlaws. For over 40 years, the band has been thriving in the Southern rock genre along with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels, and The Allman Brothers. Founded in Tampa, Florida, in ’72, The Outlaws put forth a Southern rock opus with “Green Grass and High Tides” and scored a major hit with “There Goes Another Love Song.” Outlaw trademarks include beautiful vocal harmonies and intricate lead guitar play. Surviving the test of time, the inevitable evolution of popular music, and bandmates’ deaths, The Outlaws are definitely alive, kicking, and, it would seem, stronger than ever. And now that Lynyrd Skynyrd has embarked on a farewell tour, The Outlaws will be one of the groups to proudly carry forward the Southern rock banner. They come our way with special guests The Henry Paul Band and Billy Crain Band. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi-Cola Roadhouse 565 Rt. 18, Burgettstown (RH)

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO