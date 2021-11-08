SkillUSA Fall Leadership a wrap

Congratulations to these H. R. Jefferies Junior High Band Students that qualified for the ATSSB Region 7 South Zone All-Region Band. There were a total of 9 students that made the bands, as well as 2 alternates.7th and 8th Grade Band Students from across the area gathered in Stephenville this past Saturday for the auditions. Those that made the bands will participate in a Clinic and Concert on Saturday, January 22, 2022, to be held on the campus of Tarleton State University in Stephenville. Band Directors Brad Roberts and Travis Bryant are very proud of these students and all that auditioned. Go Band! Roll Tribe! Pictured, Braxton Pierce - Alternate Trombone, Faith Hesbrook - Concert Band Clarinet 11th Chair, Yalana Martin-Gibson - Symphonic Band Clarinet 13th Chair, Reece Barron - Concert Band Clarinet 1st Chair Jackie Orduna - Concert Band Clarinet 2nd Chair, Aiden Williams - Symphonic Band Trombone 5th Chair, Ryan Murphy - Symphonic Band Trumpet 7th Chair , Gideon Webber - Symphonic Band Baritone 2nd Chair, Darron O’Dell - Concert Band Trumpet 5th Chair, Daphne Muniz - Concert Band Flute 9th Chair. Nathanael Villalobos - Alternate Baritone (not pictured)
