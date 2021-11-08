CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

SkillUSA Fall Leadership a wrap

thecomanchechief.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article250 students from SkillsUSA District 10 met at Reunion Ranch in Georgetown last week for a day of leadership training, team building and networking with other students from central Texas. There were 19...

www.thecomanchechief.com

Comments / 0

Related
gohuskies.com

UW Women Wrap Up Fall With Successful Head Of The Lagoon

The Washington women's rowing team closed out its fall season Saturday with wins in three different race categories at the Head of the Lagoon Regatta. The Huskies took first and second place in the women's collegiate fours and women's collegiate eights. The UW also claimed the women's pairs, though the field for that race category included only Washington entries.
SEATTLE, WA
Chariton Leader

Members attend Iowa FBLA State Fall Leadership Conference

Members of the Chariton FBLA chapter attended the State Fall Leadership Conference in Des Moines, Iowa on October 3-4 with adviser, Susan Seuferer. Students attending from Chariton included: Max Aulwes, State FBLA President, Cori Geesaman, Tori Neer, Peyton Ruble, and Addison Schroeder. Students heard keynote speaker, Ashley Brinton, talked about...
IOWA STATE
graingertoday.com

GHS FCCLA Chapter 1 attends fall leadership conference

NASHVILLE – Officers and members of Chapter 1 of Grainger High School FCCLA attended the fall leadership conference in late October at Camp Widjiwagan in Nashville. They participated in leadership activities to enhance their team dynamic and communication skills. They also made new acquaintances with FCCLA members from Middle and West Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
gwsports.com

Women's Rowing Wraps Up Fall Season

WASHINGTON - GW women's rowing completed its fall campaign with the novice program competing in its inaugural competition at the Head of the Occoquan while the varsity program battled some of the region's best at the Princeton Chase. The varsity 8+ boats pulled in a pair of top-10 finishes in...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thecomanchechief.com

Better Living for Texans

Fall is here, the leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping and the joy of being outdoors in Texas is felt from all regions. The change in season means a lot of activities and people excitedly preparing for upcoming events. Below are some tips on how we can keep active while enjoying the breezier climate and out busy social schedules:
TEXAS STATE
thecomanchechief.com

Did Doc Scurlock fight a gun duel over a card game in Comanche, Texas

Josiah Gordon “Doc” Scurlock was a Wild West gunfighter best known for riding with Billy the Kid as one of the Regulators. He was born January 11th, 1850, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. In 1868 Doc moved to New Orleans to attend medical school but dropped out after the girl he was pining over gave her affections to a rival suitor. As a result, a despondent Doc left for Mexico to assist an outbreak of Yellow Fever. Doc returned to the United States in 1871 via Eagle Pass and shortly thereafter began working for Cattle King John Chisum. The next History records of him is on May 15th, 1875, when the Santa Fe Daily New Mexican carried the following article.
TEXAS STATE
thecomanchechief.com

New Eagle Scout with Comanche connections

Brady Lamothe, a sophomore at Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts. This accomplishment represents 10 years of adventure, fun, work and dedication to the Cub Scout and Boy Scout program for Lamothe, a member of Sam Houston Area Council Troop 1656.
COMANCHE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Parliamentarian#Cisd#The Comanche High School
thecomanchechief.com

Jefferies JH band students qualify for All-Region Band

Congratulations to these H. R. Jefferies Junior High Band Students that qualified for the ATSSB Region 7 South Zone All-Region Band. There were a total of 9 students that made the bands, as well as 2 alternates.7th and 8th Grade Band Students from across the area gathered in Stephenville this past Saturday for the auditions. Those that made the bands will participate in a Clinic and Concert on Saturday, January 22, 2022, to be held on the campus of Tarleton State University in Stephenville. Band Directors Brad Roberts and Travis Bryant are very proud of these students and all that auditioned. Go Band! Roll Tribe! Pictured, Braxton Pierce - Alternate Trombone, Faith Hesbrook - Concert Band Clarinet 11th Chair, Yalana Martin-Gibson - Symphonic Band Clarinet 13th Chair, Reece Barron - Concert Band Clarinet 1st Chair Jackie Orduna - Concert Band Clarinet 2nd Chair, Aiden Williams - Symphonic Band Trombone 5th Chair, Ryan Murphy - Symphonic Band Trumpet 7th Chair , Gideon Webber - Symphonic Band Baritone 2nd Chair, Darron O’Dell - Concert Band Trumpet 5th Chair, Daphne Muniz - Concert Band Flute 9th Chair. Nathanael Villalobos - Alternate Baritone (not pictured)
STEPHENVILLE, TX
thecomanchechief.com

Ceniceros to demonstrate

The Comanche County Art Association will meet on Tuesday, November 16. 2021. We look forward to a demonstration by Jonathan Ceniceros. His demonstration will be on monochromatic value studies in watercolor. His work is most often categorized by diverse subject matters and bright colors. Jonathan is a Howard Payne graduate...
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
thecomanchechief.com

Comanche FFA represents well

Comanche FFA students had a big day representing Comanche High School and our FFA Chapter at the Cross Timber FFA District Leadership Development Events yesterday. All in all, we managed to qualify 11 FFA members for the Area Contest held in 2 weeks. Yesterday’s Results include: 2nd Place Greenhand Creed...
COMANCHE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy