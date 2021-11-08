SkillUSA Fall Leadership a wrap

Josiah Gordon “Doc” Scurlock was a Wild West gunfighter best known for riding with Billy the Kid as one of the Regulators. He was born January 11th, 1850, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. In 1868 Doc moved to New Orleans to attend medical school but dropped out after the girl he was pining over gave her affections to a rival suitor. As a result, a despondent Doc left for Mexico to assist an outbreak of Yellow Fever. Doc returned to the United States in 1871 via Eagle Pass and shortly thereafter began working for Cattle King John Chisum. The next History records of him is on May 15th, 1875, when the Santa Fe Daily New Mexican carried the following article.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO