PM Modi extends greetings to people of Uttarakhand on state's foundation day

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's foundation day. PM Modi also lauded the development work done in the state over...

