Virat Kohli believes India were not brave enough against New Zealand after another heavy defeat left the pre-tournament favourites’ hopes of a T20 World Cup semi-final spot on a knife edge.India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing against Pakistan last weekend, the first time they had been beaten by their arch rivals in a World Cup, and matters worsened on Sunday after losing by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai.Only Scotland sit below Kohli’s side in their Super 12 group, with India’s hopes of progression to the knockout stages not only resting on them winning their remaining games but also relying...

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO