Often the least productive, but most fun baits, are topwater baits, which can be used in the backwaters, surf and even from an ocean fishing pier. These baits are often limited producers because it’s hard for a predator to come up under and attack a moving topwater bait. This is especially obvious for red drum with the inferior down-facing mouth of a bottom feeder but fun to, not only feel the attack of a feeding fish, but to see and even hear the attack! I watch redfish attacking a top-water bait, and they have two strategies: first, roll under the bait and rotate to suck it down or accelerate over it to attack it from the top.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO