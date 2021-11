Bandai Namco has finally released the first gameplay footage of their upcoming action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware, entitled Elden Ring. It’s been a good while since Soulsborne fans had the chance to get more info on the new title, but the time has now come. The first 20-minute gameplay video was shown live via a stream today, giving us a first look at how the game will work and what players can expect.

