Prosperous Universe Launches Mobile UI Companion

 5 days ago

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. || FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE || Darmstadt, Germany || November 8,...

The Independent

Netflix launches first mobile games for Android

Netflix has launched it’s first mobile games for Android. Users can now download five Netflix games from the Google Play store which include Stranger Things: 1984 and Shooting Hoops. A Netflix subscription is required to play with it having its own dedicated tab when using a mobile device. The move...
VIDEO GAMES
Sandspur

WPRK launches mobile app

WPRK, Rollins College’s radio station, has recently launched its first-ever mobile app available for download. Musenya Ngoma (‘23), WPRK’s Sponsorship Coordinator, developed the new app. “I saw a gap in the market […] Although we have a website, I thought that the app would be more accessible for students and...
CELL PHONES
menlopark.org

City launches new beta website and updated mobile app

The City of Menlo Park is excited to launch a new website that will help us better serve residents, businesses and visitors. At the beginning, we’re launching a beta website with a testing and feedback phase before we make it our official site. For a short time, the public beta site will exist in tandem with our current website. New events and information will be posted to the beta site while the current website remains as an archive for documents.
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

Slack launches Community Forum site and companion app

Slack has launched a discussion forum to connect community members and help them share knowledge about the use of the team collaboration tool. Available today, the forum is accessible at the Slack Community Forum website, or via an app that can be installed on a user’s Slack workspace. The Slack...
INTERNET
chainstoreage.com

Wayfair launches mobile video shopping service

A digitally native home furnishings brand is introducing a new immersive video commerce experience on its app. Wayfair is offering Wayfair On Air, which provides users of the Wayfair mobile app with a video-based means of discovering and purchasing products. At launch, Wayfair On Air’s content line-up includes studio show formats, as well as video segments in creators’ homes.
CELL PHONES
MyChesCo

Purplegator Launches Mobile Acquire 2.0

BERWYN, PA — Purplegator Inc. announced the launch of Mobile Acquire 2.0. The company is officially rolled out the changes to existing customers on Monday, November 1st. The new and improved system includes updates to handle higher volume while continuing to ensure that data is encrypted and secure at all levels in compliance with SIG (Standard Information Gathering Lite) protocols.
TECHNOLOGY
rpgsite.net

Mobile MMORPG Ragnarok Origin launches in North America on November 10

Gravity has announced that Ragnarok Origin will launch on November 10 in North America for iOS and Android mobile devices. The mobile MMORPG was previously launched in Korea on July 7, 2020 and in Japan on June 28, 2021. Pre-registration in North America opened earlier this year. Ragnarok Origin is...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Launches Mobile Gaming With Two 'Stranger Things' Titles

Netflix has debuted its first mobile game titles to its global subscribers on Android, Netflix’s VP of Game Development Mike Verdu announced on Tuesday. The inaugural lineup includes two Stranger Things titles — Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game — which first arrived for Android users exclusively in Poland in August. Additional games available to the platform’s subscribers include Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games) and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Nexon Launching Mobile Dungeon&Fighter in Korea in Q1 2022

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Mobile Dungeon&Fighter for China Also Being Pursued With Publishing Partner Tencent Games. TOKYO – November 1, 2021 – NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today...
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

Klarna to launch universal shopping app

Sweden-based BNPL company Klarna has introduced an all-in-one shopping app that allows users to shop everywhere, including in non-partner shops. The new Klarna shopping app extends customer purchases far from its retail partners, allowing users to explore exclusive online deals, save items and receive price drop notifications, track delivery, and manage payments and returns.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Iron Ox Launches Grover, an All-New Autonomous Mobile Robot

Grover is not your average farmer. It can lift more than 1,000 pounds and assists in the monitoring, watering and harvesting of a wide variety of crops, from leafy greens to strawberries. Grover is a key component of Iron Ox's broader farming ecosystem, a closed-loop system that optimizes plant yield,...
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Firefox launches new, redesigned mobile homepage

If you browse a lot of sites on your smartphone, the kind of browser that you use is pretty important. Firefox has one of the best mobile browsers around but they’re now making it even better with a redesigned homepage. They’re bringing a simplified and organized homepage where you can access things like sites that you haven’t finished reading, recently accessed bookmarks, search histories organized per topic, and other things you may need to access quickly and without much fuss.
CELL PHONES
Siliconera

Pokemon TCG Live Open Beta and Mobile Launch Delayed to 2022

The Pokemon Company has announced that it is delaying the global PC open beta and Canadian mobile soft launch of Pokemon TCG Live. It will instead hold both the open beta and soft launch in 2022. More information about specific release windows and testing dates will come at a later date.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

NACON Launches RIG MG-X Mobile Controller For Xbox Game Pass

Mobile controllers have really found their footing these days thanks to services like Xbox Game Pass, and as of today that includes the new RIG MG-X from NACON. This new mobile controller was designed for Xbox, but don’t let the labeling fool you. This isn’t a controller for your console. Rather it’s meant for use with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via its cloud gaming option. There’s a dedicated Xbox home button on the right side and event the ABXY action buttons mirror those found on a proper Xbox Wireless controller.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Perform[cb] Launches Mobile App, PerformLEAP Partners, for Affiliates

Perform[cb], a powerhouse in performance marketing, announced the launch of its mobile app, PerformLEAP Partners, today. The release of this app is an extension of the company’s patented technology platform, PerformLEAP®, and will enable all approved affiliate partners to conduct their business from anywhere in the world. Marketing Technology News:...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

bonapp.eco launches mobile app giving consumers up to 80% savings on food

Romania-based startup bonapp.eco has rolled out an app aimed for combating food waste, connecting consumers to retailers to sell food that is close to the expiration date. Through the app, consumers make savings of between 40% and 80% on the food they purchase, depending on the store. bonapp.eco has signed up 35 businesses in Bucharest, Romania to date, including grocery stores, restaurants, cafés, bakeries and hotels.
CELL PHONES
Gamasutra

Crowfall is Now Free to Try

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. AUSTIN, Texas, November 8, 2021—ArtCraft Entertainment, creators of the PvP MMO game, Crowfall™, is lowering the price of the game and providing all new players a chance to try the game for free. Crowfall’s freemium plan provides new players a 10-day free trial. After that, players purchase the game for the low price of $14.99 and play forever. The new service comes as ArtCraft launches a major update today for Crowfall.
VIDEO GAMES
Liliputing

Everything we know about Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming PC

Valve is getting into the handheld gaming space with the launch of the new Steam Deck. It’s basically a gaming computer that you can hold in your hands… or a PC that looks a bit like a Nintendo Switch. The Steam Deck went up for pre-order starting July 16th, with...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Coming to consoles this later week!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Venus: Improbable Dream, a visual novel focused on mental health and personal identity, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this Friday, November 12th. Review requests are now open for media writers and content creators wishing to get an early look at this special adventure. As always, thank you for the coverage and support.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Boxville is coming to Kickstarter on November 17.

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Boxville is 2-in-1: an animated film and an adventure puzzle game, with more than 300 hours of artists’ time spent on every scene. Triomatica Games is young but ambitious Ukrainian-Slovakian...
VIDEO GAMES

