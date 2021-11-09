Prosperous Universe Launches Mobile UI Companion

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. AUSTIN, Texas, November 8, 2021—ArtCraft Entertainment, creators of the PvP MMO game, Crowfall™, is lowering the price of the game and providing all new players a chance to try the game for free. Crowfall’s freemium plan provides new players a 10-day free trial. After that, players purchase the game for the low price of $14.99 and play forever. The new service comes as ArtCraft launches a major update today for Crowfall.
