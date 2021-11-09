Prosperous Universe Launches Mobile UI Companion

If you browse a lot of sites on your smartphone, the kind of browser that you use is pretty important. Firefox has one of the best mobile browsers around but they’re now making it even better with a redesigned homepage. They’re bringing a simplified and organized homepage where you can access things like sites that you haven’t finished reading, recently accessed bookmarks, search histories organized per topic, and other things you may need to access quickly and without much fuss.

