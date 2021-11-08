CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

“Impeachment: American Crime Story:” Monica Lewinsky’s truth on the small screen

The Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking questionable decisions in your late teens and early twenties is a rite of passage to becoming an independent adult. When the overwhelming majority of us make a mistake during our adolescence, it does not haunt us for the rest of our lives. Unfortunately, Monica Lewinsky was not as fortuitous. The...

udreview.com

Comments / 7

Malibu Man
5d ago

🇺🇸👍👀 Wow what a Great true documentary 👍👍 Bet Bull & Hillary are so very happy😯🥺😳🇺🇸 Can’t wait for the Benghazi documentary 🥺😯😳🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(1)
2
Related
thefocus.news

Did Paula Jones pose for Penthouse as shown in ACS’ Impeachment?

Impeachment: American Crime Story delves into the infamous political sex scandal of 1998 concerning Bill Clinton. Paula Jones, who brought the case into the limelight, plays a key role in the series. Paula Jones’ sexual harassment lawsuit led to President Clinton’s impeachment. After the scandal occurred she was left hunting...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Playing Hillary Clinton on Impeachment Was Edie Falco’s Way of Protecting Her

“I wanted to make sure she’s treated with respect…not that I did it right, but I wanted to be at the helm of taking care of this woman who was a national treasure.”. Edie Falco wasn’t exactly looking to play Hillary Clinton when Ryan Murphy first approached her about Impeachment: American Crime Story. But the four-time Emmy winner felt such protectiveness for the former first lady, especially after Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election, that she was compelled to take the role.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Monica Lewinsky reveals detailed accuracy of ‘Impeachment’

Monica Lewinsky, whose affair with Bill Clinton has been the subject of American Crime Story: Impeachment, has recalled detailed events that made it into the show. The White House intern-turned-activist opened up about her life story while moderating a cast Q&A at the Director’s Guild Of America in Hollywood, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
U.S. POLITICS
Laredo Morning Times

Why Ryan Murphy and Monica Lewinsky's 'Impeachment' Collaboration Feels So Limited

Spoiler alert: This column contains light spoilers about the Nov. 2 episode titled “The Grand Jury.”. On the penultimate episode of “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) closes her testimony before the grand jury in the Clinton perjury case by tearfully declaring “I hate Linda Tripp.” The jury, which had begun its service in an adversarial position and asked Lewinsky some tough questions, has fallen for her: “I know, that’s right,” declares an unseen juror. “Forget her!” What sounds like a second voice says, “What goes around comes around.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Bill Clinton
arcamax.com

The women of 'Impeachment' explained: Betty Currie, omnipresent Clinton aide

In Tuesday's season finale of "Impeachment: American Crime Story," titled "The Wilderness," Betty Currie is seen only briefly, calmly navigating a morning of urgency as President Bill Clinton and his advisers brace for the release of independent counsel Kenneth Starr's explosive report to Congress that outlined a case for Clinton's impeachment.
U.S. POLITICS
TheWrap

Why ‘Impeachment’ Creator Ended With Those Monica Lewinsky-Linda Tripp Scenes and Didn’t Jump to Present Day

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the finale of “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”) The third season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” came to a conclusion with the 10th episode of “Impeachment” on Tuesday, an hour that itself ended with character-defining scenes for the fictionalized versions of the two women most central to its story: Monica Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein) and Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson).
TV SERIES
San Francisco Chronicle

With ‘Impeachment’ and ‘American Horror Story,’ Sarah Paulson remains fall TV’s MVP

An actor who can make me feel sympathy for Linda Tripp deserves all the awards. Remember Tripp, the Pentagon employee who illegally recorded her phone calls with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky as she spoke, sometimes painfully, about her sexual relationship with President Bill Clinton? Yes, that charmer. When Tripp turned those tapes over to Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr, she helped pave the way for the impeachment of Clinton in 1998.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#American Crime Story#Vanity Fair#Suicide#Senate#Fx#Nbc
Primetimer

Impeachment: American Crime Story went from pop-culture event to grand disappointment

American Crime Story's third season, focusing on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, was the buzziest show of the fall and appeared "well on its way to TV juggernaut-dom," says Inkoo Kang. "Revisiting President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal from the point of view of the person arguably hurt most by it — Monica Lewinsky, who provided feedback on 'every scene in the series' — the FX drama was intended to be a conversation starter, an awards magnet, a ratings experiment and, above all else, a pop-culture event," says Kang. "It may yet become more than one of those things, but, at least on the morning after the finale, Impeachment just feels like a grand disappointment." Kang offers several theories on why Impeachment fizzled out, including that the show wasn't widely available to stream in a world where more and more people are abandoning cable TV. But the main problem with Impeachment, says Kang, was that it wasn't very good. "My tepid review of Impeachment was one of many that greeted head writer Sarah Burgess’s vision when the season premiered in early fall," says Kang. "Centered on a protagonist (Monica) defined by featureless innocence and a villain (Linda) by over-the-top grotesquerie, Impeachment offered up a quantity of characters in lieu of quality of characterization. Burgess’s thematically repetitive yet unnecessarily complicated scripts didn’t play to Feldstein’s strengths as an actor, while Paulson’s use of a fat suit garnered at least as much attention as her performance, which was further obscured behind wigs, glasses and prosthetics. Other reasons include there being no "crime" in Impeachment: American Crime Story, that Lewinsky already got to rewrite her story and, perhaps, viewers are sick of the Clintons after 30 years. "Hillary and especially Bill may be the only two figures indelibly linked to the ’90s that have evaded our nostalgia for that decade," says Kang. "We seem to know everything — or at least have made up our minds — about them at this point: their marriage, their ambitions, their compromises, their many missteps. Despite a late-in-the-season episode centered on POTUS and the first lady, “Impeachment” has nothing new to say about their storied coupling. Sure, ACS is about Monica and Linda — the women adjacent to, yet definitively not in power — but, like them, the show inevitably gets sucked into the vortex that is Clinton lore, and you’re not alone if you just wanna skip this particular memory lane."
TV SERIES
The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: Bill Clinton’s impeachment in pictures

In 1998, Bill Clinton became the second US president to ever be impeached by the House of Representatives.Impeachment: American Crime Story, the anthology series’s third and latest season, is a dramatisation of the events and proceedings that led to Clinton’s impeachment, and his eventual acquittal by the Senate.The House of Representatives impeached Clinton on 19 December 1998 on the grounds of perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice. That vote was the result of Clinton’s testimony as part of an investigation by independent counsel Kenneth Starr pertaining to Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Vulture

Fact-Checking Impeachment’s ‘The Grand Jury’

The new FX limited series Impeachment: American Crime Story — the third in a true-crime anthology that started with The People v. O.J. Simpson and continued with The Assassination of Gianni Versace — covers the events leading up to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in December 1998, with a heavy emphasis on the fallout from his sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky. Fans of the brilliant Slate podcast Slow Burn will surely remember many details from its Leon Neyfakh–hosted second season three years ago, which included among its eight episodes bonus interviews with major players like Ken Starr, the special prosecutor and author of the infamous Starr report, and Linda Tripp, who had befriended Lewinsky at the Pentagon and helped reveal her secret affair to the independent counsel’s office.
ENTERTAINMENT
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chelsea Clinton?

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, a former senator and former secretary of state under President Barack Obama, Chelsea Clinton, now 41 years old, has amassed a net...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sean Hannity left red faced after live shout out to Virginia Republicans falls flat

Sean Hannity and Fox News colleague Sara Carter were left red faced after failing to receive applause from a room full of Republicans who were celebrating Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial win in Virginia. On Tuesday night, having declared Mr Youngkin’s closely fought win the start of a “red wave sweeping across the United States”, anchors for Fox News called on supporters of Mr Youngkin to cheer for Mr Hannity. “They love you here Sean, they love you,” Ms Carter told Mr Hannity, with Fox News’s footage flicking from the two reporters to shots of a cheering crowd of Mr...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy