People always tell me I am a good writer. But, I am always unsure if anyone actually means it. I’ve lived with a disability for the past 21 and a half years and for most of my life, I’ve felt “good” at absolutely nothing. I am now an editor for The Skidmore News, although I haven’t written an article yet this year. I feel like my brain is broken. My mind is on fire and I need to write, but my mind is on fire, so I can’t write. I am going to write a poem about life. That rhymes, doesn’t it? Maybe I am good at something after all.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO