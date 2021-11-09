CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darkland Distribution Reveals Release Date for Russell Owen’s ‘Shepherd’

By Christine Burnham
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarkland Distribution has revealed a release date for the new horror film from director Russell Owen (Inmate Zero) called Shepherd. The film stars Kate Dickie...

99.5 WKDQ

‘South Park: Post Covid’ Reveals Release Date On Paramount+

The first of two South Park films planned for 2021 is arriving on Paramount+ this November, with the streaming service sharing a brand-new teaser for the exclusive event. The movie, titled South Park: Post COVID, marks the beginning of a lucrative $900 million deal between show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker and ViacomCBS, as well as MTV Entertainment.
MOVIES
Collider

'Music Box' Trailer Reveals Release Dates for Remaining Documentary Slate, Including 'Jagged' and 'DMX: Don't Try to Understand'

HBO has announced that further, hotly anticipated installments of its docuseries Music Box which premiered on July 23 with Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage, will release from November 18. The series, created by Bill Simmons (Andre The Giant, Showbiz Kids) is a collection of documentaries covering the most iconic moments in music history. Woodstock 99 told the story of the infamous music festival, which devolved from peace and love into riots, looting, and sexual assaults.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Enchanted 2 release date revealed by Disney

Enchanted 2, AKA Disenchanted, finally has a release date after years of waiting for the sequel to happen. As part of Disney+ Day on November 12, it's been confirmed that the sequel will be released on Disney+ in Autumn 2022. But if that's too long for you to wait, you can now rewatch the original 2007 movie on the streaming service right now.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sneakerella: Disney Reveals Trailer and Release Date For New Original Movie

Disney is giving the fairytale of Cinderella a refresh with an original movie on Disney+ titled Sneakerella. This gender-flipped edition of the classic Disney story was officially announced during Disney+ Day, where a host of other new movies and series were also revealed. Instead of trying to sneak into an exclusive ball, our protagonist El (Chosen Jacobs) is attempting to get into a sneaker convention to show off some of his original works of art. Sneakerella takes place inside New York City's avant-garde street-sneaker subculture and premieres on Disney+ February 18, 2022.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Dark Star Pictures to Release Talal Selhami’s Film, ‘Achoura’

Coming soon from Dark Star Pictures is the horror film, Achoura, from director Talal Selhami (Tell Me Why). The film stars Sofia Manousha (Ta Mere!), Younes Bouab (Homeland TV series), Omar Lotfi (Mirages), and Ivan Gonzalez (The Divide). It will be available on DVD and Digital December 14, 2021. Synopsis:
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Crown’ Actor Derek Jacobi Boards ‘Mousie’ as Executive Producer – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

PRODUCING “The Crown” actor Derek Jacobi has boarded David Bartlett’s short film “Mousie” as executive producer, Variety can exclusively reveal. The film, which is produced by Will Poole (“Waffle the Wonder Dog”), tells the story of a seven-year-old Roma girl who seeks sanctuary from the Nazis in a decaying Weimar Cabaret Club. “’Mousie’ is such a beautiful film – original, heartbreaking, yet also uplifting,” says Jacobi, who played the Duke of Windsor in Netflix’s royal series. “It is so relevant and provocative too. Amid really atmospheric cinematography and art direction, David Bartlett’s exquisite direction has delivered the most arresting performances, led by...
MOVIES
2dopeboyz.com

EARTHGANG Reveal ‘Ghetto Gods’ Release Date, Trailer With 2 Chainz

The 2DBZ group chat all said the same thing when I dropped this info in the thread. FINALLY. Nearly three years after their major label debut album Mirrorland, EARTHGANG have revealed that their anticipated re-up Ghetto Gods now has a due date: January 28, 2022. Olu and WowGr8 have shared a trailer for the project, which is narrated by 2 Chainz and has a brief snippet of a song slated for the album:
MUSIC
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

XYZ Films Has Acquired Distribution Rights To Kiah Roache-Turner’s ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’

XYZ Films has acquired the global distribution rights to the new zombie movie directed by Kiah Roache-Turner (Wrymwood: Road of the Dead) called Wyrmwood: Apocalypse. The film stars Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Operation Buffalo TV series), Nicholas Boshier (Soul Mates TV series), Nianca Bradey (The Osiris Child), and David Collins (True Murder TV series). A date will be set for 2022 through XYZ Films’ domestic distribution division.
MOVIES
IBTimes

'Arcane' Act 1 Recap; Episode 4 Release Date Revealed

The first story arc for “Arcane” has finally been released, and it immediately soared to the top of most-watched lists in multiple countries for good reason. Riot’s first foray into the animated TV series scene was met with positive reviews from fans and critics alike thanks to the superb animation quality and the emotionally-gripping story.
TV SERIES
pophorror.com

Coming Soon to Select Theaters and On Demand: Dan Lantz’ ‘Alpha Rift’

Coming soon to select theaters and On Demand is a new sci-fi thriller directed by Dan Lantz (Bloodrunners 2017 – our review) called Alpha Rift. The film stars Lance Henriksen (Aliens 1986 – our retro review), Aaron Dalla Villa (Pledge 2018 – our review), and Rachel Nielsen (Mare of Easttown TV series). It will be available November 19, 2021.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Coming Soon to On Demand: Jessica Morgan, Dustin Rieffer, And Christopher M. Carter’s ‘Dark Chronicles’

Coming soon to On Demand is a horror anthology from Terror Films and filmmakers Jessica Morgan (Murder: A Friendship Story), Dustin Rieffer (Omega), and Christopher M. Carter (Road Trip) called Dark Chronicles. The anthology features Katy Mahard (Hell is Flat), Christie Newby (Dear L), Aeric Azana (One Night in October), and Daniela Santi. It will be available November 12, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Maxim

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Takes Us to California, Reveals Summer 2022 Release Date and Episode Titles

Eleven is getting ready for spring break when things get explosive. For StrangerThings fans it always seems like a long wait until the next season of Netflix’s mega-hit sci-fi ode to all things 80s (and Stephen King). But the core cast of kids, while taller and older, are still kids, and they are in very different places in this new trailer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pophorror.com

Coming Soon to On Demand and DVD: Jared Cohen’s ‘A Stalker in the House’

Coming soon to On Demand and DVD is a new thriller from director Jared Cohen (Party from Hell) called A Stalker in the House. The film stars Michael DeVorzon (Alien Conquest), Veronika Issa (Fast and Fierce: Death Race), Jack Pearson (The Madness Within), and Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween (2007). It will be available on November 9, 2021.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Coming Soon to On Demand: Jason Berg’s ‘Black Holler’

Coming soon to On Demand from Wild Eye Releasing and director and director Jason Berg is a horror film called Black Holler. The film stars Paul Michaels, J.R. Robles (Why We Breathe), Vivi Vendetta (The Dust Storm), and Tamiko Robinson Steele (Beast of the Water). It will be available on November 16, 2021.
MOVIES

