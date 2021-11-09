Darkland Distribution Reveals Release Date for Russell Owen’s ‘Shepherd’

PRODUCING
“The Crown” actor Derek Jacobi has boarded David Bartlett’s short film “Mousie” as executive producer, Variety can exclusively reveal. The film, which is produced by Will Poole (“Waffle the Wonder Dog”), tells the story of a seven-year-old Roma girl who seeks sanctuary from the Nazis in a decaying Weimar Cabaret Club.
“’Mousie’ is such a beautiful film – original, heartbreaking, yet also uplifting,” says Jacobi, who played the Duke of Windsor in Netflix’s royal series. “It is so relevant and provocative too. Amid really atmospheric cinematography and art direction, David Bartlett’s exquisite direction has delivered the most arresting performances, led by...
