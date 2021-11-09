CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming Soon to On Demand: Jason Berg’s ‘Black Holler’

By Christine Burnham
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing soon to On Demand from Wild Eye Releasing and director and director Jason Berg is a horror film called Black Holler. The film...

Coming Soon to On Demand and DVD: Jared Cohen’s ‘A Stalker in the House’

Coming soon to On Demand and DVD is a new thriller from director Jared Cohen (Party from Hell) called A Stalker in the House. The film stars Michael DeVorzon (Alien Conquest), Veronika Issa (Fast and Fierce: Death Race), Jack Pearson (The Madness Within), and Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween (2007). It will be available on November 9, 2021.
Coming Soon to Select Theaters and On Demand: Dan Lantz’ ‘Alpha Rift’

Coming soon to select theaters and On Demand is a new sci-fi thriller directed by Dan Lantz (Bloodrunners 2017 – our review) called Alpha Rift. The film stars Lance Henriksen (Aliens 1986 – our retro review), Aaron Dalla Villa (Pledge 2018 – our review), and Rachel Nielsen (Mare of Easttown TV series). It will be available November 19, 2021.
Coming Soon to On Demand: Jessica Morgan, Dustin Rieffer, And Christopher M. Carter’s ‘Dark Chronicles’

Coming soon to On Demand is a horror anthology from Terror Films and filmmakers Jessica Morgan (Murder: A Friendship Story), Dustin Rieffer (Omega), and Christopher M. Carter (Road Trip) called Dark Chronicles. The anthology features Katy Mahard (Hell is Flat), Christie Newby (Dear L), Aeric Azana (One Night in October), and Daniela Santi. It will be available November 12, 2021.
XYZ Films Has Acquired Distribution Rights To Kiah Roache-Turner’s ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’

XYZ Films has acquired the global distribution rights to the new zombie movie directed by Kiah Roache-Turner (Wrymwood: Road of the Dead) called Wyrmwood: Apocalypse. The film stars Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Operation Buffalo TV series), Nicholas Boshier (Soul Mates TV series), Nianca Bradey (The Osiris Child), and David Collins (True Murder TV series). A date will be set for 2022 through XYZ Films’ domestic distribution division.
Darkland Distribution Reveals Release Date for Russell Owen’s ‘Shepherd’

Darkland Distribution has revealed a release date for the new horror film from director Russell Owen (Inmate Zero) called Shepherd. The film stars Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones TV series), Tom Hughes (The Hollow Crown TV series), Jamie Marie Leary (Traces TV series), and Greta Scacchi (Shattered). It will be in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on November 26, 2021.
Available Now On Demand: John Charles Gerald’s ‘Johnny’

Available now On Demand from Midnight Releasing and director John Charles Gerald is the new thriller, Johnny. The film stars Gerald himself, Gary Quart, Nick Gerald, and Joshaway Kingsbury. Synopsis:. Floyd is a surviving child abuse victim constantly being tormented by the voices in his head. After numerous hallucinations, Floyd...
Shudder Review: Martin Wilson’s Thriller Adventure ‘Great White’ (2021)

I typically love nature versus humans type of films, so I was eager to check out RLJE Films and Shudder’s new horror feature, Great White. I don’t think any shark film compares to Jaws, but there are quite a few out there that are worth a watch. Written by Michael Boughen (Dying Breed), Great White was the feature directorial debut of Martin Wilson (read our interview – HERE). It stars Katrina Bowden (Piranha 3DD, “30 Rock”), Aaron Jakubenko (“Tidelands”), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim Kano (“Neighbours”), and Te Kohe Tuhaka (Love and Monsters, “The Dead Lands”).
Dan T. Hall’s ‘The Last Ghost Hunters’ is Now Available on Digital

Available now from Wild Eye Releasing and director Dan T. Hall is a new horror film (Asylum, the Lost Footage) called The Last Ghost Hunters. The film stars Erik Biggers (Paradox), Dennis Crosswhite (Proxy), Vonda Furhmann (EZ Money), and Alexander D. Hall (The Haunting of Fox Hollow Farm). Synopsis:. A...
Coming Soon to VOD: David Lipper’s ‘Death Link’ (2021)

Coming soon to VOD is the new horror film, Death Link, directed by David Lipper (Wolf Mountain). The film stars Adam Garcia (Coyote Ugly), Jessica Belkin (The Orville TV series), David Lipper (Dante’s Peak), and Isabella Blake-Thomas (Running on Empty 2021). It will be available on November 30, 2021. Synopsis:
Interview With Paloma Kwiatkowski And Munro Chambers, Stars Of ‘Multiverse’

One of my favorite movies to come out in the last few years is the Canadian film, Riot Girls (2019 – our review). It’s funny, it’s thrilling, it’s an adrenaline rush disguised as a movie, and I loved every second of it. When I read about the new film, Multiverse, about four brilliant university students who are forced to confront themselves in terrifying ways when their Quantum Physics experiment leads to an entangled parallel existence that leaves them questioning who they are and what is real and realized it shared two of the stars of Riot Girls, Paloma Kwiatkowski and Munro Chambers (our last interview), I jumped at the chance to see it… and it did not disappoint. To celebrate the release of the Multiverse, I was lucky enough to chat with Paloma and Munro via Zoom, and we talked about making the film, working together again, and what’s up next.
Bari Kang’s ‘The Scrapper’ Is Coming To Digital Soon

Coming soon to Digital from 1091 Pictures and director Bari Kang (Lucky) is the new film, The Scrapper. The film stars Craig muMs Grant (Dark Water), Myles Clohessy (Blue Bloods TV series), Ava Paloma (Deadlock), and Samrat Chakrabarti (Stray Dolls 2020). It will be available this December. Synopsis:. Queens, New...
Now Available On Demand: Cornelia Duryee’s ‘Portal Runner’

Available now On Demand from Kairos Productions, Terror Films, and director Cornelia Duryee (The Dark Horse) is a new sci-fi adventure called Portal Runner. The film stars Elise Eberle (Salem TV series), Brian S. Lewis (Journey Quest TV series), Denny McAuliffe (The Dark Place), and Shaunyce Omar (The Librarians TV series).
Dark Star Pictures to Release Talal Selhami’s Film, ‘Achoura’

Coming soon from Dark Star Pictures is the horror film, Achoura, from director Talal Selhami (Tell Me Why). The film stars Sofia Manousha (Ta Mere!), Younes Bouab (Homeland TV series), Omar Lotfi (Mirages), and Ivan Gonzalez (The Divide). It will be available on DVD and Digital December 14, 2021. Synopsis:
Geno McGahee’s ‘Rise of the Scarecrows: Hell on Earth’ A Hit With Critics

Geno McGahee’s (Sickle) new film Rise of the Scarecrows: Hell on Earth is a hit with critics. The film stars Brent Northup (Sickle), Eric Michaelian (Killer Bees Society), Lorrie Bacon (Admit One), and Phil Godeck (Alien Vampire Busters). You can watch it for free now on the Tubi app. Synopsis:
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
