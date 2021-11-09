Coming Soon to On Demand: Jason Berg’s ‘Black Holler’

One of my favorite movies to come out in the last few years is the Canadian film, Riot Girls (2019 – our review). It’s funny, it’s thrilling, it’s an adrenaline rush disguised as a movie, and I loved every second of it. When I read about the new film, Multiverse, about four brilliant university students who are forced to confront themselves in terrifying ways when their Quantum Physics experiment leads to an entangled parallel existence that leaves them questioning who they are and what is real and realized it shared two of the stars of Riot Girls, Paloma Kwiatkowski and Munro Chambers (our last interview), I jumped at the chance to see it… and it did not disappoint. To celebrate the release of the Multiverse, I was lucky enough to chat with Paloma and Munro via Zoom, and we talked about making the film, working together again, and what’s up next.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO