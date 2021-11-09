A New Trailer Has Been Released for Bianca Crespo’s Horror Film, ‘Freak’

"Why didn't he try to find me?" Metrograph has unveiled an official US trailer for the release of acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve's first feature film titled All Is Forgiven, which originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007. It was never released in the US and after all these years, along with six other excellent films, her debut feature is finally getting a chance to shine on the big screen. All is Forgiven will open in theaters and on digital at Metrograph starting November 5th. They've also put together a virtual program of films she selected offering "insight into the cinematic inspirations that have informed her deeply humane body of work." Her newest film, Bergman Island, is also already playing in theaters. All Is Forgiven is about a father and daughter reunited some 11 years after his drug addiction tore the family apart. "With her feature debut Hansen-Løve has already found her great subject: the passage of time and how it moves differently for different people." Starring Victoire Rousseau, Constance Rousseau, Marie-Christine Friedrich, and Paul Blain. This is the only film of hers I haven't seen yet and I'm glad to catch up with it.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO