CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A New Trailer Has Been Released for Bianca Crespo’s Horror Film, ‘Freak’

By Christine Burnham
pophorror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer has been released for the new horror film from BayView Entertainment and director Bianca Crespo...

www.pophorror.com

Comments / 0

Related
pophorror.com

Shudder Announces Release Date and Drops Trailer for Holiday Horror ‘The Advent Calendar’

Shudder, AMC Networks’ streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural will premiere writer/director Patrick Ridremont’s ornate and elegant French horror fantasy The Advent Calendar exclusively on Thursday, December 9th. Combining Faustian themes and allusions with European folklore and tense, chilling terror, the Shudder Original film provides some highly original holiday season horror.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Rochon
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix releases trailer and images for fantasy horror Elves

Netflix has released a trailer and images for the Danish fantasy horror series Elves which follows a family of four who find their Christmas vacation take a dark turn when they arrive on a remote island controlled by a strongly religious community that live in balance with fierce creatures in the surrounding woods; take a look here…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Bayview Entertainment#Freak
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive photos & comments, plus trailer & release info: “FREAK,” with Debbie Rochon

Shot during the pandemic, the psychological chiller is coming early next year. Bayview Entertainment will release FREAK (which we first told you about here) to all major video platforms, followed by a disc debut, on February 22, 2022. The directorial debut of Bianca Crespo, former development coordinator at Millennium Films, from her own screenplay, the Pennsylvania-lensed movie stars Amelia Duncombe, Shelby Hightower, Kenton Hoover, Ginger Fries, genre stalwart Debbie Rochon and Jodi Draigie (THE HOUSE ON SORORITY ROW). According to the official synopsis, the movie “follows Ava [Duncombe], a washed-up writer who escapes a traumatic event in LA and retreats to a remote cabin in the woods of Pennsylvania. But the longer she stays, the more she realizes that her nightmare has only just begun.”
MOVIES
cogconnected.com

Dead by Daylight Unleashes New Horrors in Portrait of a Murder DLC Announcement Trailer

Fans of Dead by Daylight are in luck–a new original DLC chapter has just been announced, and Portrait of a Murder looks absolutely terrifying. In a new announcement trailer, Behaviour Interactive introduces the contents of the new chapter: a surreal new Killer, a resourceful new Survivor, and a desolate map that will transport players to an abandoned graveyard in the middle of the desert.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Chilling and Unsettling Trailer for Shudder's Death Ritual Horror Film KRIYA

Shudder has released a trailer for its upcoming supernatural horror film Kriya, and it looks like it tells quite a disturbing story. That story involves a man going home with a strange woman, along with magic, death rituals, a waking nightmare, and an ancient curse. The synopsis reads:. DJ Neel...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wfpk.org

The trailer for that controversial Alanis Morissette doc has been released

HBO has shared the trailer for a new documentary on Alanis Morissette that has already been surrounded by controversy. While initially a willing participant, Morissette withdrew her support for Jagged after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, saying the film contained “implications and facts that are simply not true”.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Poster And Trailer Released For Tinna Hrafnsdottir’s ‘Quake’

A poster and trailer have been released for the Icelandic mystery, Quake, from Ursus Parvus and director Tinna Hrafnsdottir (Skjalfti). The film stars Hrafnsdottir, Anita Briem (The Drone), and Edda Bjorgvinsdottir (Under the Tree). Synopsis:. Quake follows Saga (Briem), a single mother in her late thirties, who gets hit by...
VIDEO GAMES
pophorror.com

Dark Star Pictures to Release Talal Selhami’s Film, ‘Achoura’

Coming soon from Dark Star Pictures is the horror film, Achoura, from director Talal Selhami (Tell Me Why). The film stars Sofia Manousha (Ta Mere!), Younes Bouab (Homeland TV series), Omar Lotfi (Mirages), and Ivan Gonzalez (The Divide). It will be available on DVD and Digital December 14, 2021. Synopsis:
MOVIES
First Showing

US Release Trailer for Mia Hansen-Løve's First Film 'All is Forgiven'

"Why didn't he try to find me?" Metrograph has unveiled an official US trailer for the release of acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve's first feature film titled All Is Forgiven, which originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007. It was never released in the US and after all these years, along with six other excellent films, her debut feature is finally getting a chance to shine on the big screen. All is Forgiven will open in theaters and on digital at Metrograph starting November 5th. They've also put together a virtual program of films she selected offering "insight into the cinematic inspirations that have informed her deeply humane body of work." Her newest film, Bergman Island, is also already playing in theaters. All Is Forgiven is about a father and daughter reunited some 11 years after his drug addiction tore the family apart. "With her feature debut Hansen-Løve has already found her great subject: the passage of time and how it moves differently for different people." Starring Victoire Rousseau, Constance Rousseau, Marie-Christine Friedrich, and Paul Blain. This is the only film of hers I haven't seen yet and I'm glad to catch up with it.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

What Black Horror Has Been, And What It Can Be: Tananarive Due On Shudder's HORROR NOIRE

The release and subsequent success of Jordan Peele's Get Out shifted public perception of what a horror movie could be at the cellular level, but masterful as his understanding of the genre may be, Peele did not invent Black horror. Shudder's 2019 documentary, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror- adapted from Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films From 1890's to Present by Dr. Robin Means Coleman- exhibits how the history of Black horror is as old as the history of film itself; indeed, as old as the history of America itself. If the book and documentary reveal Black horror as a centuries-old tradition, Shudder's new anthology feature, Horror Noire showcases how expansive the storytelling tradition can be in six separate tales of terror.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Jonathan Davis Of Korn Set To Play Villain in New Horror Film The Devil’s Tree

KORN lead singer Jonathan Davis will star in the upcoming horror film The Devil’s Tree. Davis takes on the role of the indie film’s villain. The film’s premise is built around the legends surrounding a landmark tree said to be a gateway to hell. A group of friends decides to visit the rumor-inspiring tree, only to find it underwhelming. With rekindled hopes to salvage their night, the group throws a house party, only no one shows and the makeshift party becomes a bust, yet no one will leave the party in search of something better to do and they can’t seem to figure out why. Cue Davis’s character “The Pet” who kicks off what soon becomes a supernatural escapade of death and torture.
MOVIES
NW Florida Daily News

'Uncharted' film releases first teaser trailer | Play Life, Live Games

To say feature film adaptations of video games have been hit or miss in the past is being extremely generous. There is hope on the horizon, though. The Uncharted video game series follows treasure hunter Nathan Drake on different adventures to find long-lost treasures that usually have some supernatural or larger-than-life element to them.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy