A New Trailer Has Been Released for Bianca Crespo’s Horror Film, ‘Freak’

Shot during the pandemic, the psychological chiller is coming early next year. Bayview Entertainment will release FREAK (which we first told you about here) to all major video platforms, followed by a disc debut, on February 22, 2022. The directorial debut of Bianca Crespo, former development coordinator at Millennium Films, from her own screenplay, the Pennsylvania-lensed movie stars Amelia Duncombe, Shelby Hightower, Kenton Hoover, Ginger Fries, genre stalwart Debbie Rochon and Jodi Draigie (THE HOUSE ON SORORITY ROW). According to the official synopsis, the movie “follows Ava [Duncombe], a washed-up writer who escapes a traumatic event in LA and retreats to a remote cabin in the woods of Pennsylvania. But the longer she stays, the more she realizes that her nightmare has only just begun.”
