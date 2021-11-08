CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos rookie Pat Surtain II injured, timetable for return unknown

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GP42N_0cqsQvZK00
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II celebrates after intercepting a Jacksonville Jaguars pass in September in Jacksonville, Fla. A timetable to return is unknown. the associated press

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos could be down several starters this week after multiple players left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys in Dallas.

Most notably, rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. According to 9News, Surtain’s MRI Monday came back as just a knee strain, but his probability of playing against the Eagles this Sunday is questionable. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday Surtain is still being tested to determine his availability. The Broncos do hope to add some depth there, activating Duke Jr. from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Other than Surtain, the biggest concerns are then shifted toward the offensive line, which finished Sunday’s game with only one starter — center Lloyd Cushenberry. According to Fangio, right tackle Bobby Massie is expected to “miss a game or two” while left tackle Garett Bolles — who was inactive Sunday with an ankle injury — is a “maybe” for this week. Calvin Anderson started at left tackle, and Cam Fleming replaced Massie, who was injured in the second quarter.

Left guard Dalton Risner injured his shoulder late in the fourth quarter but is expected to play this week. And right guard Graham Glasgow will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his left ankle on the final play of the first half Sunday. Rookie Quinn Meinerz played in place of Glasgow.

“Graham is a role model. Since Graham showed up, I’ve learned a ton from Graham Glasgow,” Risner said. “I love watching the dude. He’s so technical, a great guy to have in the room. He’s one of those vets that helps out the younger guys. He teaches guys and you can learn a lot from him. [He’s] just a good dude to be around, and like you said, I feel like he has had some bad luck. He battled through playing with an A-fib the whole first game of the year. He’s a warrior. We all know that, but when you break a guy’s leg, it’s kind of hard to be a warrior through that. I think we all just have so much respect for him.

“We know that we have guys that can come in and fill in, whether that’s Netane Muti or Quinn Meinerz.”

The Broncos do expect to have a few guys back, including Muti, after he spent two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Muti has started two games this season. They’re also confident tight end Noah Fant could possibly return from the reserve/COVID-19, after he was put on it last week. Fant still has “one last hurdle” according to Fangio. Lastly, for returning guys, they expect outside linebacker Malik Reed to return to practice this week after being out Sunday with a hip injury.

As for backup quarterback Drew Lock, who was put in COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning, he does not appear to coming back soon after testing positive and being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Dallas#American Football#Englewood#Cowboys#9news#Eagles#Mri
chatsports.com

Broncos rookies midseason report: Beyond Pat Surtain and Javonte Williams, Denver’s getting production from other first-year players

The Broncos thought Pat Surtain II was the best defensive player on the draft board in April. They also believed Javonte Williams was among the best running backs available. Through nine games, those forecasts by general manager George Paton & Co. appear to be on the money. Surtain has looked the part of a future franchise cornerback. And Williams, who has rushed for 466 yards on 95 carries, leads the NFL in broken tackles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KKTV

Broncos’ Javonte Williams named NFL Rookie of the Week

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Broncos’ running back Javonte Williams is the NFL’s Rookie of the week. The rookie has been great all season but had a breakout game last week against Dallas, running for 111 yards on 17 carries. He also tied season best with more than 30 yards on one of those runs.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick active for Broncos

The Broncos won’t have to play without cornerback Patrick Surtain II or wide receiver Tim Patrick as they try for their third straight win. Surtain and Patrick were both listed as questionable with knee injuries on Friday, but both players are active for their home date with the Eagles. Left...
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
187
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy