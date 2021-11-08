Broncos rookie Pat Surtain II injured, timetable for return unknown

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II celebrates after intercepting a Jacksonville Jaguars pass in September in Jacksonville, Fla. A timetable to return is unknown. the associated press

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos could be down several starters this week after multiple players left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys in Dallas.

Most notably, rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. According to 9News, Surtain’s MRI Monday came back as just a knee strain, but his probability of playing against the Eagles this Sunday is questionable. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday Surtain is still being tested to determine his availability. The Broncos do hope to add some depth there, activating Duke Jr. from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Other than Surtain, the biggest concerns are then shifted toward the offensive line, which finished Sunday’s game with only one starter — center Lloyd Cushenberry. According to Fangio, right tackle Bobby Massie is expected to “miss a game or two” while left tackle Garett Bolles — who was inactive Sunday with an ankle injury — is a “maybe” for this week. Calvin Anderson started at left tackle, and Cam Fleming replaced Massie, who was injured in the second quarter.

Left guard Dalton Risner injured his shoulder late in the fourth quarter but is expected to play this week. And right guard Graham Glasgow will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his left ankle on the final play of the first half Sunday. Rookie Quinn Meinerz played in place of Glasgow.

“Graham is a role model. Since Graham showed up, I’ve learned a ton from Graham Glasgow,” Risner said. “I love watching the dude. He’s so technical, a great guy to have in the room. He’s one of those vets that helps out the younger guys. He teaches guys and you can learn a lot from him. [He’s] just a good dude to be around, and like you said, I feel like he has had some bad luck. He battled through playing with an A-fib the whole first game of the year. He’s a warrior. We all know that, but when you break a guy’s leg, it’s kind of hard to be a warrior through that. I think we all just have so much respect for him.

“We know that we have guys that can come in and fill in, whether that’s Netane Muti or Quinn Meinerz.”

The Broncos do expect to have a few guys back, including Muti, after he spent two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Muti has started two games this season. They’re also confident tight end Noah Fant could possibly return from the reserve/COVID-19, after he was put on it last week. Fant still has “one last hurdle” according to Fangio. Lastly, for returning guys, they expect outside linebacker Malik Reed to return to practice this week after being out Sunday with a hip injury.

As for backup quarterback Drew Lock, who was put in COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning, he does not appear to coming back soon after testing positive and being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.