Economy

How to Hire, Retain Top Talent Amid the Great Resignation

By Stephanie Nikolopoulos
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. There are currently in excess of 10 million jobs...

www.thomasnet.com

WSLS

Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit

WASHINGTON – Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, in many cases for more money elsewhere as companies bump up pay to fill job openings that are close to an all-time high. The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people quit...
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

How to Hire ﻿— and Retain ﻿—﻿ Effective Threat Hunters

Finding and keeping solid cybersecurity analysts and threat hunters in today's market is challenging and requires evolving the interview process and evaluation criteria as well as engaging employees differently. Here are some strategies to consider. A Different Kind of Interview. When interviewing a candidate, the certifications and degrees show a...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fortune

The Great Resignation is accelerating

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Great Resignation appears to be getting worse. In September, 4.4 million people quit their jobs, a record high, the Labor Department reported Friday. September's quit rate rose to 3% from its high of 2.9%...
BUSINESS
Forbes

A Comprehensive Strategy For Attracting, Developing And Retaining Talent

Stephen Kohler, Audira Labs' CEO, develops leaders. He has 25 years of executive insights, an MBA from University of Chicago, and is a PCC. The news continues to be awash with record-high quit rates, workers looking for new jobs and general discontent with where work fits within people’s daily lives. For this reason, a focus on people has finally made most companies’ key strategies list. And yet, many of my clients have individual elements of a strategy, but no comprehensive plan for how they will attract, develop and retain the people who keep their businesses humming and growing. This article is for all who wonder what more they could and should be doing (and this is not just for human resources).
ECONOMY
cfodive.com

How the Great Resignation is changing finance and testing CFOs

Juergen Lindner is senior vice president, global SaaS marketing, at Oracle. Views are the author's own. The great resignation is wreaking havoc on companies’ bottom lines and jeopardizing strategic plans — and CFOs are on the front lines of helping businesses adapt. The scale of resignations is unprecedented; an August survey by PwC found that a stunning 65% of employees were looking for a new job, and 88% of executives said their company was experiencing higher-than-normal turnover.
CELL PHONES
kcrw.com

Workplace burnout and the Great Resignation

On this week’s Life Examined, how health organizations and employers are recognizing that workplace burnout is a real and growing problem. In 2019 the World Health Organization officially identified workplace burnout as an “occupational phenomenon.” Today burnout is reaching epidemic proportions and many employees say the pandemic has made the problem worse. Host Jonathan Bastian talks with burnout expert and author of “The Burnout Epidemic” Jennifer Moss about why overwork has reached epidemic proportions and what employers can do about it. We also hear from Sebastian Cruz, a former hedge fund employee, who says overwork forced him to not only to quit his job but shift careers.
ECONOMY
worth.com

How Employers Can Overcome the Great Resignation

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted lives and forced many professionals to take a step back and reflect. It’s been a time of great uncertainty. Many people transitioned to working from home, students attended virtual classes and companies across various industries laid-off employees to stay afloat. Another change that came from the pandemic is what pop culture has coined the “Great Resignation.”
ECONOMY
nddist.com

How Your Business Can Navigate ‘The Great Resignation’

During the COVID-19 pandemic, business models have drastically shifted. Due to the changing needs of employees, many are reevaluating their current career path to find positions that better fit their lifestyles. This current phenomenon has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” and it’s causing many business owners to rethink their strategies on attracting and retaining talent.
SMALL BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

More and more workers are quitting their jobs. Here's how to retain your talent

In the U.S., voluntary attrition increased by almost 800,000 in the past year, presenting the need for companies to rethink their talent strategy. Companies must focus on the health and skills of their employees, making use of the potential that their assets already hold, says McKinsey. The management consultancy's Great...
ECONOMY
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Restaurants Go Digital to Attract and Retain Talent

Frequent turnover of staff has long been an issue in the fast-paced restaurant industry. Now, with the added pressure of the pandemic and the ensuing labor shortages, the challenge has become front and center. To recruit new talent and alleviate strains on current staff, restaurant managers are looking for new ways to streamline their operations and enhance the employee experience.
RESTAURANTS
Seattle Times

Is the great resignation a great rethink?

Life is full of surprises. But there are surprises, and then there are surprises. What I mean is that most of the time, when something you weren’t anticipating happens, you quickly realize that it’s something you could and maybe even should have seen coming, at least as a possibility. Of course air traffic control delays caused me to miss my connection. Or, to take an economistic example, few anticipated the 2008 financial crisis, but once it happened economists realized that it fit right into both their theoretical frameworks and historical patterns.
BUSINESS

