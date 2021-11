This article explains how to determine the right uninterruptible power supply size to fit your needs. How Big Should My Uninterruptible Power Supply Be?. The three major factors to consider when setting up a UPS are the intended load (i.e. the combined voltage and amperage of all connected electronics), the capacity (i.e. maximum power output), and the runtime (i.e. how long it can supply battery power for). A UPS is most efficient when the capacity closely matches the overall load without falling below the necessary levels. In other words, you’ll want to avoid using a UPS with a lower capacity than the intended load.

