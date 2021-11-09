CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Poland’s Allegro Q3 profit tops estimates on online shopping boom

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Poland’s e-commerce platform Allegro said on Tuesday it swung to a net profit in the third quarter,...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Commerzbank cites progress in effort to cut 10,000 jobs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s Commerzbank said on Friday it had made further progress in its effort to cut 10,000 jobs after it concluded negotiations with employee representatives. The cuts are a pillar of a restructuring plan under Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof, who earlier this year took the helm of Germany’s...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Celsius Holdings Q3 Revenue Tops Estimate

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 157.6% year-on-year, to $94.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $73.62 million. Domestic revenue increased 214% Y/Y, and International rose 5%. Gross profit of $37.7 million rose 115% Y/Y, with a margin of 39.7%, contracting 790 basis points. Operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

SailPoint’s Q3 Results Top Estimates; Shares Gain 30.5%

Shares of identity security solutions provider SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) gained up to 30.5% on Wednesday before closing 20.4% up following the company’s release of better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closed on Tuesday. Based out of Texas, SailPoint provides enterprise identity governance...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Allegro Q3#Reuters
94.3 Jack FM

Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group posts 79% jump in H1 profit

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group, Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its half-year net profit rose 79% in a year marred by technical glitches at its retail banking unit. The bank reported April-September profit of 385.7 billion yen ($3.38 billion), compared with 215.5 billion yen in the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dillard's profit blows past estimates

Dillard's Inc. stock jumped 6.4% in Thursday premarket trading after the department store retailer reported third-quarter earnings that blew past estimates. Net income totaled $197.3 million, or $9.81 per share, up from $31.9 million, or $1.43 per share, last year. Sales of $1.481 billion were up from $1.025 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $5.52 and sales of $1.440 billion. Comparable retail sales grew 48%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 25% growth. Dillard's operates 250 Dillard's locations and 30 clearance centers in 29 states, as well as an e-commerce site. Dillard's stock has skyrocketed 369.5% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 23.7% for the period.
RETAIL
94.3 Jack FM

Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q3 profit leaps past estimates, boosted by smartphone demand

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic. Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

Atlas Corp Q3 Revenue and FFO Top Estimates

Atlas Corp (ATCO) delivered better-than-expected Q3 2021 results as operations remained unaffected by supply chain disruptions. Revenue and funds from operations topped consensus estimates due to a resilient business model focused on long-term contracted cash flows. Atlas Corps is a global asset manager that specializes in deploying capital across multiple...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KTEN.com

How online, interactive construction quotes & estimates can increase your profit

Originally Posted On: https://costcertified.com/blog/how-online-interactive-construction-quotes-estimates-can-increase-your-profit/. Until now, every construction software available only lets you send static proposals. Don’t get me wrong, some of them can be very nice looking and digital but they are still static. What I mean is that they don’t allow the consumer to “play around” with the quote and see the price adjust in real-time. After all, in order for this to happen all your costs would need to be stored in a dynamic database that could change with dimensions.
ECONOMY
investing.com

PostNL's profits slip as parcel boom slows

(Reuters) -Dutch postal group PostNL's third-quarter core profit came in below analysts' expectations partly as a result of supply chain disruptions and slower growth in its parcels business, sending the company's shares down sharply. Postal operators, which benefited from a surge in online shopping under coronavirus lockdowns, are now seeing...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Poland’s Allegro to Pay $1B for Czech Retailer Mall Group

The Polish eCommerce firm Allegro hopes to create a regional platform through its $1.02 billion purchase of the Czech online retailer Mall Group. As Reuters reported on Friday (Nov. 5), the deal will see Allegro acquire Mall Group’s eCommerce assets — along with the logistics assets of WE|DO from Jakub Havrlant's Rockaway Capital investment group, PPF Group and Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac's EC Investments.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Payments Around the World: Poland’s Allegro to Pay $1B for Czech Retailer Mall Group; ECB Board Member Optimistic About Digital Euro

Today in payments around the world, Polish eCommerce firm Allegro will acquire Czech retailer Mall Group for $1 billion, and a European Central Bank board member explains his optimism about the digital euro. Plus, Colombian delivery app Rappi is set to go public next year, El Salvador pours bitcoin profits into health and education, and France partners with Binance in a €100 million initiative.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – DBS Group beat market estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia’s largest bank. “A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings,” DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Envela Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Envela Corp (NYSE: ELA) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 2.8% year-on-year, to $37.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $37.66 million. Revenue improved 12% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The company’s DGSE’s revenue declined 9.3% Y/Y and constituted 68% of total revenue, ECHG subsidiary rose 14% and comprised 32%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nintendo's profit drops from last year's pandemic boom

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo's profit dropped 19% in the first half of its fiscal year from the previous year, when it received a big lift as people stuck at home by the coronavirus pandemic turned to its products. Kyoto-based Nintendo Co. reported Thursday a 171.8...
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Thomson Reuters Q3 Results Top Estimates

Thomson Reuters (TRI) delivered upbeat Q3 2021 results as business momentum experienced in the first half of the year continued in the quarter. Revenue and earnings came above consensus estimates, with the company also raising its full-year 2021 revenue guidance. TRI shares fell 0.59% to close at $118.02 on November 2.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Lyft Posts Surprise Profit, Tops Revenue Estimates

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report posted a surprise profit Tuesday, saying it’s seeing a return of drivers and trips to airports and on weekends. The company reported revenue of $864 million for the latest quarter, slightly ahead of estimates. It posted earnings per share of 5 cents, vs. analyst estimates of a loss of 3 cents a share.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy