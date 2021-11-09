CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSU students march in support of Julius Jones; call on Gov. Stitt to approve clemency

By Michelle Charles CNHI News Oklahoma
The News Press
The News Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWNcn_0cqsNedA00
Members of OK State Stand United were joined by other Oklahoma State University students and members of Justice for Julius Monday to show support for death row inmate Julius Jones. They marched and encouraged people to contact Gov. Kevin Stitt and ask him to approve clemency for Jones, as recommended by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press

Oklahoma State University students marched Monday night to bring attention to Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones and the fight to save his life.

OK State Stand United organized the rally, urging the people there to contact Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office to let him know they want him to accept a recommendation for clemency approved Nov. 1 by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

The board members voted 3-1 to commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Jones is still scheduled to be executed Nov. 18 and his fate now rests with the governor.

OK State Stand United President Mar’Tessa Willis said she has concerns and generally sees bias in the criminal justice system.

“It doesn’t feel right to me to have a system where we make it legal to basically murder people when we know our system isn’t solid, we don’t have all the right answers all the time, we aren’t always right,” Willis said. “There is still tons of bias in the world that contributes to people being in the prison system … Until the system treats everyone equally, the death penalty will inevitably be biased.”

The organizers are focused on urging the governor – by sending emails and making phone calls – to approve the clemency recommendation.

“We’re hoping that now that the Pardon and Parole Board has approved the commutation and clemency, Gov. Stitt will see that ‘Hey, people want this man to live, people are seeing that the case is not solid. He’s been in jail for 20 years, there’s not really enough evidence to keep him there anymore,’” Willis said. “We want to show Gov. Stitt that we’re listening, we’re aware, we see what happened with this case, we see that Julius needs our help … We want to show that we are in support of Julius Jones. Our campus cares, we’re here.”

But Jadyn Powell of OK State Stand United said she doesn’t think Jones life will truly be saved until he has been freed.

That is not a sentiment shared by members of Paul Howell’s family, who have told multiple media outlets they are offended and feel re-victimized when they see celebrities pleading for the life of the man they believe killed Howell for a car.

There is no disagreement that on July 28, 1999 Paul Howell, 45, was shot in the head as he pulled into his parents’ Edmond driveway after an evening of back-to-school shopping with his two young daughters and his sister.

They were in the car with Howell and witnessed his murder.

In September, his daughter Rachel Howell told Barbara Hoberock of the Tulsa World that she, her sister and aunt rushed out of the car after Paul was shot as he opened his door. She remembers hearing a second gunshot before the killer left, taking the family’s car.

By July 30, Christopher Jordan had been arrested. On July 31, Julius Jones – described by the Oklahoman as “a former John Marshall High School athlete and scholar student” – was arrested and a gun identified by ballistics testing as the murder weapon was found in his home, wrapped in a bandanna.

Jordan, who said he was only the driver, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2001 and testified against Jones in exchange for a 30-year sentence.

He was released from prison in 2014.

Jones was convicted in 2002 and sentenced to death.

Jones’ and his supporters have maintained his innocence and made claims of ineffective representation and bias in his trial.

Multiple cellmates of Jordan have come forward with stories of him admitting to the killing and saying he framed Jones, they say.

The Howell family doesn’t buy it and has created a website, justiceforpaulhowell.com, that presents facts they say refute the claims made by Jones and his supporters.

Jones’ case has been taken up by the Innocence Project, a legal team founded in 1992 at the Cardozo School of Law, that re-examines cases and uses DNA with the goal of exonerating wrongly-convicted individuals.

The Innocence Project features information about Jones’ case on its website at https://innocenceproject.org/julius-jones-death-row-oklahoma-what-to-know/.

Over the years, Jones’ case has attracted the attention of more than 6.2 million people who signed a petition calling for his death sentence to be commuted. He also has high-profile supporters like Kim Kardashian.

OK State Stand United members say there are too many questions about his trial to justify executing him or even keeping him in prison. Jones has served 20 years.

“We’re not going to stand idly by and watch an innocent man be executed without just a little bit of a fight,” Willis said.

Twitter: @mcharlesNP

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
CNN

Here's what the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial will have to weigh

(CNN) — When jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin deliberations, expected early this week, the young man's actions during a night of unrest on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year will not be in dispute. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot at four people with a semiautomatic rifle,...
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Number of Americans quitting jobs reached record high in September

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Julius Jones
CNN

US announces big hike in Medicare premiums

(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
BUSINESS
CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
The News Press

The News Press

Stillwater, OK
1K+
Followers
90
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy