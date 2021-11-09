CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azmin: Cost-benefit analysis for CPTPP to be finalised by year end

By Bernama
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The cost-benefit analysis (CBA) for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will be finalised by the end of the year. International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the CPTPP is expected to be ratified by middle of next...

