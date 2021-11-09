CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Gosar's 'despicable' attack on AOC blasted by his own sister

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Gosar, sister of GOP Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar,...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 1

Business Insider

Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

Rep. Paul Gosar faces censure by the House after he posted an anime video depicting him killing AOC. Rep. Cheney said that House GOP leadership had "lost their moral compass" for their silence on the video. Cheney called Gosar was an "avowed white nationalist" and said Kevin McCarthy had a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Jackie Speier: McCarthy giving ‘tacit approval’ to Gosar with silence over violent video

Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her push to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for sharing a video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY. “It’s so important for us to not normalize this kind of conduct,” says Speier. “Not only was he suggesting killing Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, but also going after the President of the United States. He suggests it was a cartoon. It's not a laughing matter.”Nov. 12, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

For the GOP's new attack ad, the truth wasn't quite good enough

Republicans were already feeling optimistic about their electoral fortunes. The Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill are tiny, and given that the White House's party nearly always loses seats two years after a presidential election, GOP leaders effectively started measuring the drapes a while ago. After last week's elections in Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi calls for investigation into Republican who posted anime showing him killing AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Paul Gosar's 'Attack on Titan' anime tweet was his most embarrassing shitpost yet

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Given the astronomical rise of overt fascism and white supremacy within the Republican Party of 2021, you might think it’d be hard single out one person from within the GOP’s rabidly authoritarian hoards who could claim the title of most extreme member. You might think that, but you’d be wrong. It’s actually quite easy: It’s Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, a former dentist whose dalliances with racism include “speaking at a white nationalist conference” and “having his immediate family straight up call him a ‘white supremacist.’” Oh, and he won his most recent election by nearly 70%.
TV & VIDEOS
WFLA

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

“As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence," the Democrats said. "Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.  On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing an anime sequence with […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP Rep. Paul Gosar can't do simple math and has 'tumbleweeds' for brains

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly attacked Gosar after he shared an animated video of himself killing her. Ocasio-Cortez has called Gosar a white supremacist and accused him of being unintelligent. "Gosar has nothing but tumbleweeds up there," she tweeted Wednesday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly insulted Republican Rep. Paul Gosar in personal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Democrats push for rare House censure of Paul Gosar

Congress does not often censure sitting lawmakers. In American history, only 23 U.S. House members have faced such a rebuke, and over the last three decades, it's only happened once. In 2010, the Democratic-led House voted 333 to 79 to formally censure then-Rep. Charlie Rangel. The New York Democrat had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Morning Joe Calls Out GOP Silence Over Paul Gosar’s Murder Fantasy Video: ‘Career Would Be Over’ Anywhere Else

Morning Joe excoriated the Republican Party’s congressional leaders for saying nothing about Representative Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) anime depiction of himself killing his colleague, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The video is a spoof of Attack on Titan, in which, Gosar is shown slashing Ocasio-Cortez in the back of her neck after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republicans face death threats after backing Biden’s infrastructure bill

After voting for President Biden’s infrastructure bill, 13 Republicans are now facing “death threats” and “harsh blowback,” according to the AP. This comes after House Republican Paul Gosar posted a violent cartoon showing his likeness killing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson reports on the rise of violent right-wing threats.Nov. 12, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

