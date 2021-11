Plans are in the works for the 2021 Wreaths Across America ceremony, which is scheduled for Dec. 18 at noon at Willow Valley Cemetery, 200 S. Church St., Mooresville. As noted on the website, Wreaths Across America is held each year to “remember, honor and teach by laying a remembrance wreath on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.”

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO