A mother’s way of honoring her daughter is inspiring others who have been hit with loss. Paying it forward is helping two families who are linked by grief. Dani Kater loved life and loved spreading joy to those around her. Tina Rubin is Dani’s mother. “She was one of those people that that was always saying, I’m sorry, or Thank you, or,” Rubin said. “You know, you never really heard her talk really negative about anyone. always, you know, trying to help others.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO