It was finally time for Phillip Danault to make his awaited return to Montreal. He did so after having a career night in Toronto just the night prior. Before puck drop on Tuesday, Danault had eight points in his first 12 games for his new employers. Meanwhile, his Los Angeles Kings had also had a promising start to the season as they found themselves in the second of two Western wild-card spots. As a matter of fact, they entered the Bell Centre on Tuesday red-hot, on a five-game winning streak; a winning streak which, incidentally, started against the Montreal Canadiens back in Los Angeles on October 30.

