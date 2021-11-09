Jan. 6 committee issues six new subpoenas for Trump allies

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection this week issued a subpoena to John Eastman, a former visiting scholar at the University of Colorado Boulder. A letter that the committee sent to Eastman as part of the subpoena says its “investigation and public reports have revealed credible evidence that you know about, and may have participated in, attempts to encourage the Vice President of the United States to reject the electors from several states or, at the very least, to delay the electoral college results to give states more time to submit different slates of electors.”

