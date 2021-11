Ahead of the high-stakes Manchester Derby this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United is the best club in the city—and even in the world. It is no secret that ever since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from Manchester United, the club has struggled to replicate the success garnered by one of the best managers to ever grace the game of football. The Red Devils have cycled through many various managers, and now, Solskjaer might be the next one out the door if he continues to struggle with a roster overflowing with talent.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO