In brief A consortium of private equity types have stumped up $12bn in cash to acquire what's left of McAfee the company plus another couple of billion to pay off its debts. McAfee has been in and out of the stock market: it last went public in October 2020 with a valuation of $3.6bn. It then spun off its enterprise security business in March for $4bn in another cash deal, and now the consumer side of the business has been snapped up for $14bn total.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO