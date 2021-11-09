Identity and the Global Experience

Creative Labs is an innovation lab that fosters the development of intra-entrepreneurship and implements original innovation programs. The team focuses on unlocking the business potential of employees through training, workshops, and ongoing mentor support. As the purpose of Creative Labs is to teach, guide, and inspire, the company needed a brand communication system that captured the welcoming energy of open-mindedness and learning. Our first task was to find a coherent language of innovation and translate it into design and branding, as well as a series of digital and printed materials.
Comments / 0