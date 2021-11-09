CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Identity and the Global Experience

Explore your social identities and how your experiences can shift in a global...

Countering Coloniality Through Participatory Action Research: Reciprocity, Responsibility, and Ethical Considerations

Dr. Aurora Santiago Ortiz explores conducting participatory action research in a colonial. context and engages with the following questions: How can authentic,. reciprocal partnerships be established with outside communities? How can. academics engage in more horizontal research partnerships that do not. perpetuate epistemic extractivism? And what are some ethical concerns.
Creative Labs visual identity

Creative Labs is an innovation lab that fosters the development of intra-entrepreneurship and implements original innovation programs. The team focuses on unlocking the business potential of employees through training, workshops, and ongoing mentor support. As the purpose of Creative Labs is to teach, guide, and inspire, the company needed a brand communication system that captured the welcoming energy of open-mindedness and learning. Our first task was to find a coherent language of innovation and translate it into design and branding, as well as a series of digital and printed materials.
Baya Visual Identity by Will Nunes

Graphic designer Will Nunes created this colorful visual identity for educational platform Baya. Will Nunes, aka “My Name is Will”, is an independent graphic designer based in São Paulo. He’s passionate about creating visual narratives for different kinds of media. It can be a visual identity, packaging, editorials, interfaces, an illustration, or any other unusual format.
Literacy, Power, Identity

What happens when missionaries try to get indigenous people to read and write English? Sometimes what results is very different than what the missionaries intended. Laura Rademaker describes how members of an aboriginal community in Australia resisted and repurposed English literacies. (Encore presentation.) Tony Ballantine, Lachy Paterson and Angela Wanhalla,...
Discovery to Product (D2P) Open House

Do you have an idea for an innovative product, service, or novel approach to a social problem? Every month, we host open houses for campus innovators. D2P’s team of expert mentors are a FREE resource to UW–Madison innovators. During the open houses, we will share an inside look at our experiential training programs Innovation to Market (I2M) and Igniter, and go over the wide range of other ways we can help support the development of your idea.
True identities on social media

Over the past 20 years, our daily lives have drastically changed. Ever since the early 2000’s the amount of people who are a part of social media has skyrocketed. According to Statista (2021) during the years 2019 and 2020, the average amount of time users have spent on social media sites is 145 minutes, which equals 2.4 hours. Since we live in a world where social media has become a huge part of society’s life, it would make sense that it has become rather important to these individuals to create and maintain content to post on these sites – especially for those who use these platforms to show off their brand.
How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
Hire Badgers: Bringing Two-Way Value to a Student Work Experience

Did you know that the UW-Madison Work-Study Program covers 75% of the wages a student earns? Or that many UW-Madison students pursue internship opportunities as a way to develop new skills and explore career pathways while they are studying at UW?. If you’ve wondered about hiring a UW-Madison student, this...
New Project: Advancing Equity in Accessibility and Travel Experiences: The Role of Gender and Identity

In the early 1990s, Minnesota became the first state in the nation to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity. Yet the state continues to use male-female categories when investigating the role of gender in transportation issues such as travel behavior and transportation accessibility. Since a person’s identity can have a significant influence on their own and others’ behavior and experiences, excluding gender diversity in this type of transportation research could result in an incomplete understanding of the issues and perceptions about quality of life.
Global Patient Identity Resolution Software Market Report 2020: LexisNexis, Imprivata, 4medica, Acxiom, Avatier, Civica, Data Ladder, Experian, Beta Systems IAM Software AG, Health Catalyst, etc.

The Patient Identity Resolution Software industry analysis covers and country market size and value data. SWOT analysis is commonly used in Patient Identity Resolution Software market research to quantify the number of internal and external factors impacting the outcome. The research includes a thorough business prediction as well as an up-to-date analysis of market structure, current trends, and key drivers. The market is heavily influenced by economic growth and product demand. A list of developing markets interested in the business is included in the research. The Patient Identity Resolution Software industry research represents the worldwide Patient Identity Resolution Software economy, as well as demographic factors and estimates from major manufacturers.
CH-LAB Brand Identity

Take a look at the award-winning brand identity of studio CH-LAB. Based in Ningbo, China, CH-LAB is an independent design studio founded in 2014. In 2020, the studio presented a new brand identity to the world. The new identity is characterized by a mix of colors along with modern and minimalist typography.
What Is Identity and Access Management?

Identity and access management (IAM) tools protect business resources against cybersecurity threats by ensuring that users are who they say they are and that they are allowed to use the resource they are accessing. Nearly 80% of organizations have had some type of identity-related security breach within the past two...
Swrve Enters China to Offer Its Leading Customer Experience Platform to Global Games Studios and Publishers

Together with MyGamez, Swrve is now available in the Chinese market for Swrve customers and worldwide apps. Swrve, the leading customer experience platform for mobile, web, and TV, provides a sophisticated set of digital-first capabilities for enterprise companies to interact and engage with their users. In partnership with China mobile game publishing services provider MyGamez, global app studios and publishers can now engage with customers in China using Swrve’s customer experience engine.
Jones Leadership Center: Finding Understanding

This program is FREE to all UW Students. In this workshop, you will recognize personal biases, appreciate and respect differences, learn how to explore and understand whose values differ from our own, understand verbal and non-verbal aspects of communication, and communicate with others. Why YOU should attend the program:. It's...
Language Fair: Summer Intensive Programs

Study Abroad Resource Center, International Academic Programs (IAP), Armory and Gymnasium (Red Gym) Interested in studying a language next summer? Representatives from the Language Program Office (LPO) on campus will be available to discuss your options to study 30 less commonly taught languages through the Wisconsin Intensive Summer Language Institutes (WISLI), Project Global Officer (Project GO), or the Regional Flagship Language Initiative (RFLI), and advise you on application next steps as well as available full funding opportunities. Food and refreshments provided.
Sisters to discuss experiences as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week

Penn State Berks alumni Cory Dahlia Varona Corniel and Nicol Varona Cancelmo participated in an entrepreneurship panel discussion titled “Leveraging Entrepreneurial Experience to Maximize Professional Success,” virtual event on Wednesday Nov. 10. The panel featured successful entrepreneurs at various stages of their professional career. A recording is available via YouTube Live and Facebook.
CSS Corp recognized As A Global Leader In ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services Report 2021 For Its AI And Analytics Capabilities

This is the second consecutive year ISG has recognized the firm as a leader in AI and Analytics quadrant. CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, announced that it has been recognized as a Global Leader in the ISG Provider Lens Contact Center Customer Experience Services Global 2021 report by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
A Roundtable Discussion: Student Wellbeing at Work

Connect with other supervisors of student employees to explore how we can support students who are stressed out. We invite you to bring your own ideas and questions. Topics will include how to support students and still get the job done as well as the stress management skills you teach students each day.
Philosophers at Work

Professor Alan Sidelle, UW-Madison Philosophy Professor presents a discussion about DIsputed Questions:. Thinking about what we are arguing about. Conceptual Investigation, Development and Evaluation.
