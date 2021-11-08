CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black and Brown communities aren't getting enough sleep compared to white people, report reveals

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared to white people, Black and Brown communities are routinely getting less sleep, research finds. A recent report from Science Magazine reveals that communities of color take longer to fall asleep and wake up more during the night, which leads to a number of concerning health issues, like heart diseases and...

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Massachusetts State
