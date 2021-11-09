CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Dragon returns astronauts to Earth after record-breaking spaceflight

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending almost 200 days in orbit, a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft has successfully returned four international Crew-2 astronauts to Earth, marking major firsts both for the company and NASA. Launched on April 23rd, 2021, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and JAXA astronaut...

