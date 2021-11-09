The Flood | Shaka Cook Talks About Reconciliation [Exclusive Interview]

Some individuals have a very difficult time when an actor who plays the role of one of our beloved superheroes jumps ship. However, there have been many who have done so. And they have done it well. The world did not stop. Henry Cavill is a damn good Superman. Sure there are times when the writing may not match our exact portrayal, however I really enjoy having him as the Man of Steel. There have been question marks surrounding his possible return to the role. Also, the MCU‘s Captain Britain rumors also follow Cavill. Does he have the time? Would he do it?

