The Flood | Shaka Cook Talks About Reconciliation [Exclusive Interview]

What seemed like forever ago, the Walt Disney Animation Studio showed off a bunch of projects it had been working on at the 2020 Disney Investor Show. One of those projects was Encanto which besides a title screen there was very little information shared with the audience. As the year turned we learned that Encanto is a tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charming place called an Encanto. As we get closer to the release Disney has shared a featurette that that takes viewers behind the scenes of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film with directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, co-director Charise Castro Smith, producer Yvett Merino, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, and stars Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo, who lend their voices to Mirabel and Bruno in the film.
