The Flood | Shaka Cook Talks About Reconciliation [Exclusive Interview]

By Nancy Tapia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaka Cook as “Waru” in The Flood | Courtesy of Wagtail Films. Shaka Cook stars in the new film, The Flood. A film that touches on Australian history not talked about. Set during WWII this is the story of Jarah’s coming-of-age in a brutal and lawless land – growing from a...

Emily Ruhl on Love at First Date in Blue Moon Short Film [Exclusive Interview]

Emily Ruhl saw an opportunity to write and direct her first short film with Blue Moon. And she knew these opportunities don’t come along too often. In her directing debut, Ruhl put together this small project to tell a tale about two women going on a date in Los Angeles that ended up being something better in the end.
John Swab on the Crime Drama Ida Red [Exclusive Interview]

After his crime drama based on true events with Body Brokers, John Swab stuck with the crime drama genre with the fictional narrative film Ida Red. This crime indie film used many cast members from Swab’s previous films to tell a story about a son resorting to violent crimes to help get the family’s dying mother out of prison.
The Girl In The Woods Cast Talks About Pain And Sacrifice [Exclusive Interview]

THE GIRL IN THE WOODS – Misha Osherovich as Nolan Frisk, Stefanie Scott as Carrie Ecker, Sofia Bryant as Tasha Gibson | Courtesy of Scott Green/Peacock. Sofia Bryant, Misha Osherovich and Stefanie Scott are the protagonists in The Girl In The Woods on Peacock. The Synopsis. In the supernatural drama...
Queens: Pepi Sonuga On Her Character Lauren AKA Lil Muffin And The Relatability Of The Series [Exclusive Interview]

QUEENS – “Heart of Queens” – While Brianna deals with the shattering truths of her marriage, Jill risks losing the safe community she has built for herself when she decides it is time to stop living a lie and comes clean about who she really is. Meanwhile, after a fateful meeting with Cam’ron, Naomi struggles with finally putting herself first on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, OCT. 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kim Simms) PEPI SONUGA.
Ragdoll | Thalissa Teixeira On Showcasing The Weathered Emotional Side Of The Detectives [Exclusive Interview]

Thalissa Teixeira as DI Emily Baxter – Ragdoll _ Season 1, Episode 1 – Photo Credit: Luke Varley/AMC. Tomorrow will be the debut of AMC+’s new original series, Ragdoll. This six-part series is based on the best-selling novel by Daniel Cole. We have a plethora of series which showcase a cat and mouse game between killers and detectives. I think what Ragdoll does very well is that it focuses a lot more on the human side of the authority figures that are trying to track down this killer.
Christopher Smith on Ghostly Period Piece with The Banishing [Exclusive Interview]

The Banishing starring Jessica Brown Findlay and directed by Christopher Smith. Any old large mansions have history. With The Banishing, the story is haunting with a vengeful spirit living in its corridors as a priest’s family fails to acknowledge the signs. From the director Christopher Smith (Creep), The Banishing is...
Henry Cavill On Captain Britain Rumors

Some individuals have a very difficult time when an actor who plays the role of one of our beloved superheroes jumps ship. However, there have been many who have done so. And they have done it well. The world did not stop. Henry Cavill is a damn good Superman. Sure there are times when the writing may not match our exact portrayal, however I really enjoy having him as the Man of Steel. There have been question marks surrounding his possible return to the role. Also, the MCU‘s Captain Britain rumors also follow Cavill. Does he have the time? Would he do it?
ENCANTO Cast And Crew Take Us Behind The Scenes With New Feature

What seemed like forever ago, the Walt Disney Animation Studio showed off a bunch of projects it had been working on at the 2020 Disney Investor Show. One of those projects was Encanto which besides a title screen there was very little information shared with the audience. As the year turned we learned that Encanto is a tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charming place called an Encanto. As we get closer to the release Disney has shared a featurette that that takes viewers behind the scenes of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film with directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, co-director Charise Castro Smith, producer Yvett Merino, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, and stars Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo, who lend their voices to Mirabel and Bruno in the film.
Home Sweet Home Alone | Ally Maki On Being Part Of Next Chapter of The Franchise [Exclusive Interview]

If we are talking about Home Alone, it must be the holiday season. Usually, we are talking about the two classic films from the 90s. The ones that were made iconic by Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin. Through his ingenuity, he was able to hold off a pair of bandits twice with an array of brutal traps. We can all agree that these films continue to be so much fun despite their age. But this year just as we are all hyped for Disney+ Day announcements, Walt Disney Pictures has released a new chapter in the franchise titled Home Sweet Home Alone.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace and Director Valdimar Johannsson Talk Genre-Defying Film: “Sometimes It’s So Strange You Have to Laugh”

In A24’s Lamb, Noomi Rapace’s most memorable co-star is a half-human, half-sheep newborn named Ada. As Maria, who runs a farm with her husband (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in remote Iceland, Rapace weathered a logistically complicated shoot that included actual nightmares. The resulting film, helmed by first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote it with frequent Björk collaborator Sjón, is an eerie, intermittently funny slice of folk horror. Rapace and Jóhannsson spoke to THR about how they made the movie and why they resist the temptation to classify it as a genre film. Maria is a heavy character. She’s been through a lot...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
97.9 WGRD

COVID-19 Left Mark Lanegan Deaf + in a Coma With ‘Little Hope of Survival’

Mark Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees singer and an ex-member of Queens of the Stone Age, reveals his experience contracting COVID-19 in an upcoming memoir. Last year, the rocker was hospitalized after getting the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. He slipped in and out of a coma and was given "little hope of survival," according to a synopsis for the book, Devil in a Coma, which arrives next month.
PopSugar

This Parody of Lil Nas X Bringing His Ex-Boyfriend Drama to the Maury Show Is Comedy Gold

Lil Nas X is literally the king of trolling, so it's no surprise that his appearance on Maury caused another huge stir on social media. On Nov. 11, the infamous talk show — known as a place where paternity cases and cheating scandals are comically disputed — tweeted an exclusive trailer for its upcoming Nov. 17 episode, starring none other than Lil Nas X and his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza.
