The FTSE/JSE All Share Index traded just below the coveted 70 000-point mark on Friday as investors continued to digest Thursday’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). The Finance Minister made the case for budget restrictions and deferred spending risks such as public sector wage increases and extended social protection to 2022. The statement depicted an encouraging fiscal outlook as an unexpected growth recovery together with a spike in commodity prices and an upwardly revised GDP projection have contributed to the reduction of the country’s debt and narrowed the budget deficit. Local currency strength also reflected Enoch Godongwana’s promise of an unwavering commitment to fiscal sustainability and his promise to fast-track economic reforms. At 19h00 local time, the rand traded at R15.29/$, R20.41/£ and R17.48/€.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO