CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFC Podcast Dives Deep Into ‘Marvel’s Eternals’

lrmonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Marvel’s Eternals,’ is a unique film that breaks the traditional formula of a superhero origin story. It is a film that is ambitious and thoughtful but also a film that has left some viewers wanting more. It is...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Fandango editor talks Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ excitement

The countdown is on for the release of Marvel’s “Eternals.” The highly anticipated movie has a star-studded cast and audiences will only be able to see it on the big screen. Erik Davis, senior editor at Fandango, chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the big-budget superhero movie, advanced ticket sales and what makes the […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Helmer on Marvel's Willingness to Shoot Practically

Both Chloe Zhao and Marvel Studios executives have called Eternals a hefty "risk" for the studio, largely because of how the movie itself was filmed. Upon Zhao's insistence, Marvel Studios left the sound stages behind for outdoor set pieces and real-world filming locales. According to the filmmaker, this decision was made because the film needed to be immersive and had to take audiences on a trip unlike anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen before.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Eternals’: Chloé Zhao’s Big Superhero Swing Doesn’t Quite Connect In Marvel’s New Epic [The Playlist Podcast]

A new Marvel movie is upon us – and the drama is high! “Eternals,” the third film in Marvel’s Phase Four and 26th (!!!) overall, releases today and it’s already causing a good amount of debate between critics and fans alike. Is this another Marvel hit? Is this Marvel’s first big miss? On this episode of The Playlist Podcast, host Mike DeAngelo is joined by Jeff Zhang of Strange Harbors to talk about those very questions and so much more.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Nfc Podcast#This Nerd Flix Chill#Lrm Online#Geekscholars Movie News#Marvel Multiverse Mondays
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Fans are Loving Druig and Makkari

The cast of Marvel's Eternals boasts a rather large roster, with fans debating on which new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are their favorites. Two characters in particular, Barry Keoghan's Druig and Lauren Ridloff's Makkari, appear to have captivated audiences with their onscreen chemistry. While Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) will most likely get the majority of attention for the centuries-spanning love story, the duo of Druig and Makkari have also gained their own devoted fanbase, with audiences heading to social media to declare their love. WARNING: Potential spoilers for Eternals can be found below.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Eternals Earned Megabucks at Box Office and Proves Marvel Films Are Critic Proof

Despite being the worst critically rated Marvel film in the modern MCU, Eternals raced on top of the domestic box office with $71 million over the weekend. The film was in questionable status due to its overall Rotten Tomatoes rating with critics now sitting at 48 percent. That rating is lower than 2008’s The Incredible Hulk with 67 percent, 2013’s Iron Man 3 with 79 percent, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World at 66 percent. In fact, it is the only Marvel film with a “rotten” spoiled tomato rating.
MOVIES
Polygon

The ending of Marvel’s Eternals requires some explanation

Eternals is a strange installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s based on obscure characters with one of the weirdest backstories in comics, and features a race of creator gods who look like massive bulky robot toys. So in some ways, it makes sense that Eternals would have maybe the...
MOVIES
Inverse

Eternals is Marvel's most beautiful failure yet

“My vessel so lovely, but nothing inside. Now that I've touched you, you seem emptier still.”. Written by the poet Julio (no known last name) on the NBC sitcom Friends, those words were originally deployed as an insult against both Monica and American women in general, but they might as well apply to Eternals and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studios’ latest outing may be its most visually daring, but it quickly reveals the limits of Marvel’s formulaic storytelling.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
Box Office Mojo

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ To Boost The Box Office

There have been many uncertainties at the box office since the pandemic began, but if there’s one thing that remains as true as ever, it is the box office dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). MCU films Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are two of the three top grossing films of the year, and the other film in the top three is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and has some tie-ins with the MCU. This weekend sees the release of Eternals, the newest property in the MCU, and it is set to give the box office a jolt after a few weeks of declining grosses.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

How Dune’s Director Helped with Marvel’s Eternals

Eternals, Marvel’s ambitious ensemble entry (check out our advance review), hits theaters this weekend for a pandemic-era performance that’s hard to predict. Notwithstanding the fact that the film—based on Jack Kirby’s 1976-launched high-concept comic title—stands as the most thematically unique film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also happens to be the biggest film of indie director Chloé Zhao’s career. Thankfully, she had some help from another director in Denis Villeneuve, who has experience with films on this scale, notably from the just-released, sequel-confirmed epic, Dune. In fact, Zhao reveals just how integral Villeneuve’s help became.
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Movie review: Zhao's touch resonates in Marvel's 'Eternals'

From its inception, “Eternals” was bound to be the black sheep of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introducing a whole new gaggle of cosmic superheroes to the big screen is Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, who has been acclaimed for her lo-fi, almost documentary-style dramas like “The Rider” and “Nomadland.” How she might adapt her approach to the fantastical (and factory-like) bombast of the MCU has puzzled fans and speculators, and indeed, “Eternals” is a strange film, both within context and on its own. But in the lookalike, soundalike and corporately synergistic MCU, perhaps that’s not such a bad thing. “Weird” means it’s at least interesting, and perhaps worth all the fervent online discourse it has generated.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Who Plays Pip the Troll in Marvel's Eternals?

Marvel's Eternals features many new characters for the first time. In the mid-credits scene, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is introduced to Pip the Troll. But just who is Pip the Troll? And who provided the voice for the character. Let's start with the latter question. The voice for Pip the Troll is comedian Patton Oswalt. This is not, of course, Oswalt's first time appearing in a Marvel Studios project. In fact, this will be his third.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

The Flood | Shaka Cook Talks About Reconciliation [Exclusive Interview]

Shaka Cook as “Waru” in The Flood | Courtesy of Wagtail Films. Shaka Cook stars in the new film, The Flood. A film that touches on Australian history not talked about. Set during WWII this is the story of Jarah’s coming-of-age in a brutal and lawless land – growing from a sweet child to a strong, independent and ferocious woman taking on Australia’s corrupt and bigoted system one bad guy at a time. In the best tradition of the gunslinger outlaw, when the enigmatic Jarah is pushed to the limit she explodes in a fury of retribution. But for a revenge western there is a surprising series of twists and turns that lead us closer to redemption and reconciliation.
MOVIES
dailytitan.com

Review: Marvel's 'Eternals' is an artistic spectacle

Despite its narrative shortcomings, Marvel’s “Eternals” is a great film that showcases a diverse star-studded cast, breathtaking visuals and a story that spans the history of humanity. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film follows the titular team of alien superheroes who are tasked with protecting humans from a species known...
MOVIES
keengamer.com

Marvel’s Eternals Review: Marvel’s Boldest Risk Yet

Many critics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have pointed out that Marvel has been playing it safe recently. They argue that they’re just releasing the same formulaic movies to make some profits. It’s a little shocking to see those takes because the MCU has always taken risks. Right down to making The Avengers a reality and having the Guardians of the Galaxy (whose main cast is a talking raccoon and a giant tree) being a movie early on. It feels like Marvel is striking back at these claims with the release of Marvel’s Eternals. It’s a bold movie that takes a lot of risks, and it pays dividends.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Mandalorian Season 3 Images And Video – Nothing Exciting!

Nothing too exiting here, nor spoilerific. However we can share a link to The Mandalorian Season 3 images and video from set. The folks over at Bespin Bulletin have some new images up. Click the link to their web page if you want to take a closer look for yourself. If for some reason you can’t I got you covered below. They might not be that exciting, but you can be damn sure I looked.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent podcast of LRM’s Genreverse Podcast Network....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy