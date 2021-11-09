NFC Podcast Dives Deep Into ‘Marvel’s Eternals’

Eternals, Marvel’s ambitious ensemble entry (check out our advance review), hits theaters this weekend for a pandemic-era performance that’s hard to predict. Notwithstanding the fact that the film—based on Jack Kirby’s 1976-launched high-concept comic title—stands as the most thematically unique film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also happens to be the biggest film of indie director Chloé Zhao’s career. Thankfully, she had some help from another director in Denis Villeneuve, who has experience with films on this scale, notably from the just-released, sequel-confirmed epic, Dune. In fact, Zhao reveals just how integral Villeneuve’s help became.
