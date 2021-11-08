CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Securitization?

By Brandon Renfro
Cover picture for the articleSecuritization is the process of grouping financial instruments together to create a distinct security called an asset-backed security. That resulting security then can be sold to investors as a distinct unit. This article will define securitization, discuss the process, provide examples, point out pros and cons, and explain why...

LendingHome Finalizes Revolving Mortgage-Backed Securitization

LendingHome Funding Corp., a lender to real estate investors, has closed a $388 million revolving securitization of unrated residential transition loans. This is the seventh broadly syndicated securitization transaction sponsored by LendingHome since 2019. The deal includes a two-year revolving period during which principal payoffs can be reinvested in newly...
What Is a Fund?

A fund is a pool of money you save or invest for a specific purpose. Some types of funds pool money from many different investors under the direction of a professional manager. But a fund can also be a sum of money you set aside and manage on your own.
Diversify Your Fixed Income Portfolio With a Securitized Assets ETF

A mortgage-backed and other securitized asset exchange traded fund strategy can complement traditional fixed income allocations. In the recent webcast, Securitized Assets for Income and Diversification, Manulife Investment Management’s client portfolio manager Lee Giunta explained that securitization is the process of creating securities by pooling together various cash flow-producing financial assets. These securities are then sold to investors. The terms “asset-backed security” and “mortgage-backed security” are reflective of the underlying assets in the security. Any asset may be securitized as long as it is cash flow-producing, including residential and commercial mortgages, automobile loans, student loans, credit card financing, equipment loans and leases, business trade receivables, and the issuance of asset-backed commercial paper, among others.
What Is a Call Deposit Account?

A call deposit account is a bank account that functions like a hybrid of a savings and checking account since it lets you accrue interest and add or remove money as often as you want. Learn more about how a call deposit account works, which pros and cons they come...
What Is Hazard Insurance?

Hazard insurance is the part of your homeowners policy that covers the structure of your dwelling if it takes damage from specific disasters, such as fires, hail, storms, and more. Here’s what you should know about hazard insurance, including how it works, what it covers, and when you might need...
What Are Actively Managed Funds?

An actively managed mutual fund, or exchange traded fund (ETF), is one that relies on the decisions of an investment manager or a team of managers to select the fund’s holdings. The objective is to outperform passively managed mutual funds, which match and track an index of holdings such as the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 or the Nasdaq Composite Index.
What Is a Mortgage Pool?

A mortgage pool is a group of home and other real estate loans that have been bundled so they can be sold. The mortgages in the pool usually feature similar characteristics, such as a common maturation date or a similar interest rate. Learn more about mortgage pools, how they work,...
Securitization, MSR, Analytics, Desktop Appraisal Products; Credit Availability Numbers; Hot Inflation Data

I recently spent some of my day receiving a COVID test, and the nurse asked me, “Have you had a sudden loss of taste?” I replied, “No, I’ve always dressed like this.” MLOs and lenders have always spent their days helping clients create wealth. And woe to any lender whose profits are based entirely on refinances, and one of the conversation topics here in Oklahoma City is our industry shifting to cash out refis or HELOCs and a focus on purchase business. (Speaking of purchases, thank you to Ken S. who sent along this news item about George Washington’s estate being purchased.) A big conversation topic at a recent STRATMOR workshop on the consumer direct channel was converting from refis to purchases. Everyone is trying to improve efficiency, and today’s audio version of the commentary is available here. This week’s is sponsored by Candor Technology, helping underwriters and company improve underwriting effectiveness.
What Is Residual Interest?

Residual interest is the interest that builds up when you carry a credit card balance from one month to the next. Once a new statement is issued, the interest continues to accrue until your payment is posted. Since residual interest accrues after your billing period ends, you won’t see it...
What Are Stablecoins?

Starting from scratch is never easy, especially when it is about our money, as then we tend to get extra careful. Of course, we work hard to earn our cash, and investing it in something just because it looks good or fun and without any research is not something most people will do. Now, this perhaps best describes why, in the beginning, there weren’t that many people willing to invest in cryptocurrencies, as they were not only something new as there was also plenty of fake news and false info about them. Today, all that changed, and people are more well informed about what cryptos are, what they represent, and how do they work. Of course, there is also plenty of new coins out there which may confuse people, but even so, it just means that the opportunities for us to make some profits by carefully investing in this market are getting bigger.
What Is a Decamillionaire?

Someone with a net worth of $10 million to $99.99 million is considered a decamillionaire. Because the word “millionaire” is such a broad term, people often use “decamillionaire” instead to describe exactly how much wealth someone has. Here’s a closer look at what it means to be a decamillionaire and...
What Is Bancassurance?

Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company in which an insurance company sells and distributes its products through the banking network. Banks typically sell insurance products that match their lending activity, such as home insurance when issuing mortgages. This mutual agreement lets banks earn more revenue as insurance companies expand their client bases.
Your Check Is In The Mail

The November Advance Child Tax Credit Payment comes Monday to millions of Americans. The vast majority of parents who receive the child tax credit will get the total amount. But a problem with the September payment means some will get less. The IRS estimates it will pay out $15 billion in this installment alone. But some families won’t be getting the total $250 or $300 per child that most others will. Again, it goes back to a “technical issue” with the September payment. It caused about 2% of child tax credit recipients to get fees late and get a little too much money.
