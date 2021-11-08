CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Yella Beezy Arrested On Weapons And Sexual Assault Charges

By Martin Berrios
Z1079
Z1079
 6 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMazF_0cqs6t3D00
Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Another rapper has been wrapped up by the long arm of the law. Yella Beezy has been booked on sexual assault and weapons charges.

As spotted on The Dallas News the man born Markies Deandre Conway was apprehended on Thursday, November 4 in Collin County, Texas. According to the periodical the performer has been hit with some very serious charges. The Plano police department say he is accused of abandoning and or endangering a child and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Additionally he apparently had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

This is not the first time the “Going Through Some Thangs” rapper has been pinched by the law. Back in February he was arrested for weapons when local badges found five guns in the vehicle he and his associates were in during a traffic stop. The bust put him in a bad spot as police said he is a known gang member and is not allowed to posses guns. That case is still pending. In October 2018 he was shot three times when he was driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville. The attack left him in the hospital for several days.

Jail records show that a bond for $57,500.00 was posted on Friday, November 5. It is unclear if his court date has been scheduled and what he faces in terms of potential prison time.

Yella Beezy Arrested On Weapons And Sexual Assault Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plano, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
State
Texas State
City
Lewisville, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth cancels appearance at service for Britain's war dead after injuring her back

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and canceled her appearance at a Sunday service to remember Britain's war dead. The statement went on to express the queen's disappointment to miss the event. Elizabeth Palmer speaks to Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah about what would have been the 95-year-old monarch's first public appearance after canceling a number of recent events on medical advice.
U.K.
CBS News

9-year-old dies from injuries sustained at Astroworld Festival

A 9-year-old who was injured at the Astroworld Festival has died, attorneys representing the boy's family confirmed to CBS News. Ezra Blount was trampled during the deadly crowd surge, according to a lawsuit filed by his family. "The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yella Beezy
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
34
Followers
382
Post
920
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy