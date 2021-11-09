CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake Beef As J. Prince Looks On, Twitter Reacts

By Robert Longfellow
Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLvPV_0cqs6LTr00
Source: @jprincerespect / Instagram

It’s clear that Drake owns plenty of real estate in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s mind if you listened to the latter’s infamous Drink Champs interview. But in a turn of events that no one saw coming, the Chicago rapper artist is seen requesting that he and the 6 God squash their beef by inviting him to the stage at an upcoming show in December.

The clip in question was posted by J. Prince, who took to Instagram to reveal that he had met with Kanye West for a sit down. It’s common knowledge that the Rap-a-Lot Records founder and certified OG is a staunch supporter of Drake. So no doubt Drizzy, and Ye slandering the man every chance he go, was the topic of conversation.

According to Prince, he got the word from Larry Hoover to get word to Ye that it was time to dead the animus. “I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them,” wrote Prince in the caption of the video, detailing the meeting he had with Ye at Rothko Chapel in Houston. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

West has been working with Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., to get the jailed founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, who is currently serving a life sentence, freed.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth with myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest,” says Ye, seeming reading a prepared statement from his phone. “I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year. Live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Prince is seen standing to the left of Ye, and only says “Beautiful” at its confusion.

Considering the vibes, Twitter has a lot of opinions on the matter. Since we have nothing but respect for J. Prince, we’ll leave it at that, but peep some of the more interesting reactions in the gallery.

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with more peace among artists in Hip-Hop, ever.

This story is developing.

Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake Beef As J. Prince Looks On, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Kanye West Says He’d Beat Drake in A Verzuz

In an interview on Revolt TV, Kanye West spoke his truth. He rarely does interviews anymore, but he didn’t hold back in this one. Ye addressed many topics such as politics, his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant, his beef with Drake, his marriage with Kim Kardashian, and his thoughts on cancel culture in regards to collaborating with Marilyn Manson, and DaBaby on Donda. The Yeezus rapper said point-blank, “They can’t cancel us all.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
Rolling Stone

The Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West Talks Split With Kim Kardashian, Drake Beef

Kanye West appeared on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs. In the candid interview with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, he discussed the 2009 controversy from the VMAs with Taylor Swift, his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Drake beef, and more. It’s one of his first major interviews since he released 10th studio album Donda last summer. When asked about why he lashed out at Swift and if it was booze that fueled it, he said, “Well, I was showing both of my addictions.” He also reiterates that he and Kim Kardashian are still married. “She’s still my wife, it ain’t no paperwork,” he relays. He also discussed his longstanding back-and-forth perceived beef with Drake. West compared their rivalry to sports, where “professional rap” uses similar game tactics to what happens on the court, in the field or in the ring. “It’s all psychological, right? So, it’s like what pen, what button is someone gonna hit?” “You know what? I bit his ear,” he shrugged. “I bit his ear,” alluding to how the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield boxing match in 1997 after Tyson bit Holyfield’s ears, each one in separate rounds. Tyson was disqualified.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Squashes Beef With Soulja Boy: "Love You Bro"

Over the past few months, beef has been brewing between Kanye West and Soulja Boy for no reason other than an unused verse. In the weeks leading up to the release of DONDA, several rappers attempted to secure placements on the album, though it wasn't underground names as you'd think. It was artists like Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. The latter has been on a near three-month-long tirade disrespecting Ye at any opportunity.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Kanye West Discusses Marilyn Manson, DaBaby, Drake Beef on Drink Champs Podcast: Watch

Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on the podcast Drink Champs Thursday night (November 4). During the discussion, he discussed a wide range of subjects, including God, politics, the NBA and his relationship with Kobe Bryant, his marriage, Donda, Drake, group chats, thoughts on cancel culture, and much more. Early in the program, he said that he had received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, calling himself “halfcinated.” He also returned to the subject of abortion and further expanded on some of his other ideas on spiritual and physical wellness.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Beef#Drink Champs#Lot Records#Og#Rothko Chapel
HipHopDX.com

DJ EFN Says Kanye West & Drake Beef Is Like 'Billionaire' Version Of KRS-One Vs. MC Shan

Exclusive – Kanye West’s enlightening interview on Drink Champs has been a trending Twitter topic since it aired on Thursday night (November 4). As expected, Kanye discussed a myriad of topics that captured the Hip Hop community’s attention — from his apparent regret over signing Big Sean to G.O.O.D. Music in 2007 to why he brought controversial figures DaBaby and Marilyn Manson out at his Donda listening party.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Highsnobiety

Kanye West & Drake Could Perform Together in 2021

There are several elements that you can expect from hip-hop artists. Flows, rhymes, metaphors, and the odd subliminal jab to maintain the competitiveness of the sport. Battle rap is deeply ingrained in the genre, so artist feuds are a given, yet there are instances in which the beef has transcended music and taken on a life of its own.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye Invites Drake to Squash Beef & Help Free Larry Hoover: Watch

It looks like Kanye is keen on ending his long running beef with Drake. On Monday, J. Prince shared a video on his social media where Kanye reads a message off his phone, asking Drake to come perform with him in L.A. “I met with @kanyewest [last] night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” he wrote. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Why Is Kanye "Suddenly” Beefing With Big Sean Right Now? Didn’t Ye Sign Him?

When it comes to popular public figures, artists, and musicians, folks love a good beef. Remember when Drake and Meek Mill were going at it? Or when Pusha T put Drake in the ground prior to his Scorpion release? Drizzy seems to have beefs with several artists, heck, him and Ye have exchanged words in the past, but after the critical bomb that was Donda, Drizzy seems to be on top because Certified Lover Boy is getting way more love. But Kanye West isn't publicly beefing with Drake now, he's actually got some choice words for Big Sean, and fans really want that explained.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Drake Subtly Reacts To Kanye West's Candid 'Drink Champs' Interview

Aside from dissing the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist, Ye calls record producer Just Blaze a 'copycat' while speaking to N.O.R.E. a.k.a. Noreaga and DJ EFN. AceShowbiz - Drake let fans know that he's aware of Kanye West's recent candid interview. After his nemesis addressed their feud in the Thursday, November 4 episode of Revolt TV's "Drink Champs", the "Certified Lover Boy" artist subtly reacted to it on social media.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Kanye West Looks to End Drake Beef With Joint Concert to Free Larry Hoover

Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has extended an olive branch to Drake in an attempt to assist Larry Hoover, who is serving a life sentence in federal prison. Ye has proposed the pair unite for a concert next month “with the ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover.”
MUSIC
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
34
Followers
378
Post
904
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy