[Fanduel] NFL Legacies: Dan Marino

With different injuries or players being held out, opportunities abound for daily fantasy football value picks around the league for Week 9. There may be some hesitance given the extreme struggles of the Texans offensive line, and those concerns are valid. However, when he has played, Taylor has looked solid and he has a strong history against the Dolphins (10 touchdowns, no interceptions in seven games). The past certainly doesn’t dictate what will happen on Sunday, but keep one thing in mind - Taylor costs the same in FanDuel as Davis Mills and you have your ultimate answer as to whether or not Taylor is a bargain who likely will do a much better job of not taking care of the ball.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO