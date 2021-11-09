CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Your TV Source Roundup: AMC+ To Air ‘Anne Boleyn’, ‘1883’ Teaser, ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling The OC’, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed, New Jim Gaffigan Special, ‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed and More!

By Lee Arvoy
tvsourcemagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC+ has acquired the psychological thriller Anne Boleyn. The limited series stars Jodie Turner-Smith playing the titular role. The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in...

tvsourcemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: New Mariah Carey Holiday Special, Cardi B To Host ‘AMAs’, Gordon Ramsay Holiday Specials, New ‘The Simpsons’ Short, Ed Sheeran Cleared for SNL, More SNL Hosts Announced, and More!

Mariah Carey is doing another holiday special for Apple TV+ this season. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will feature a performance of her new song Fall In Love At Christmas with Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Cardi B is set to host the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards. Cardi B is...
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Joe Millionaire’ Returning, ‘Fairly OddParents’ March Premiere, Chord Overstreet Joins Lindsay Lohan Movie, ‘Fantasy Island’ Renewed, ESPN Classic Shutting Down, ‘Grace and Frankie’ Wraps, and More!

Fox is rebooting it’s reality dating competition series Joe Millionaire. This time there will be a twist in the premise. The new series features two single men. One’s a millionaire, and the other is not. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will air January 2022 on Fox. Paramount+’s upcoming live...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: The CW Passes on ‘The 100’ Prequel Series, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Return Date, Kelly Clarkson Christmas Special, Dolly Parton on ‘Grace and Frankie’, Kim Cattrall on ‘How I Met Your Father’, Shiri Appleby on ‘Roswell, New Mexico’, and More!

The CW has passed on The 100 prequel series after years in limbo. The backdoor pilot was initially passed on by The CW in May 2020 but was kept alive as a possible co-production with corporate sibling HBO Max. Ultimately, the series did not get ordered. (On a personal note, BOOOOOOO. Stringing us fans along isn’t cool!)
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Jim Gaffigan
UPI News

AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- AMC+ has acquired limited series Anne Boleyn starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role. The three-part psychological thriller is coming to the streaming service on Dec. 9 in the U.S. with the remaining two episodes set to be released on consecutive Thursdays. Boleyn was the second...
TV SERIES
Collider

Jodie Turner-Smith's 'Anne Boleyn' Reveals New Images Ahead of AMC+ Release

AMC+ has added another all-new series to their proverbial quiver. The streaming service announced that they've acquired the highly anticipated psychological thriller Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) in the titular role. The three-part miniseries was written by newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner. Lynsey Miller, best known for Deadwater Fell and The Boy with the Topknot, serves as director.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Just Aired One of the Best ‘Star Trek’ Fight Scenes, Ever

In the second episode of Paramount+’s animated Star Trek: Prodigy, titled “Starstruck”, the new crew of the USS Protostar hits their first snag as a crew in the form of a rapidly exploding star — and the inability of Brett Gray’s Dal to delegate responsibility, or listen to the helpful advice of Hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). But the highlight of the episode? One of the best fight scenes in Star Trek history, thanks to a throwdown between Gwyn (Ella Purnell) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui).
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

'Tamron Hall' Daytime Talk Show Renewed for Two More Seasons by ABC

Disney’s ABC has renewed Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show for two more seasons, with the company’s local stations group agreeing to continue to carry the program. The decision guarantees a fourth and fifth season for the program, which was recently placed under the aegis of ABC News, and will see it produced through the 2023-2024 season.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Live Tv#American Music Awards#Channel 5#Paramount Network#Selling Sunset#Oppenheim Group#Abc News
People

Selling Sunset Spin-Off, Selling The OC, Coming to Netflix Next Year Starring Jason Oppenheim

Selling Sunset fans get ready! A spin-off of the hit real estate reality show will be coming to Netflix in 2022. The streaming service announced on Monday that production has begun on a new series, Selling the OC, which will follow one of the stars of the original series, Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, as he opens a new office in Newport Beach, Calif. The show will feature an all-new cast, including Newport Beach real estate agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall and more.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Prodigy - Renewed for a 2nd Season

WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN... “Star Trek: Prodigy” Mid-Season One Finale Will Be on Thursday, Nov. 18,. Series Produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions. Nov. 8, 2021 – More adventures await the motley crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its...
TV SERIES
stevivor.com

When do episodes of Star Trek Prodigy on Paramount+ air in Australia?

Star Trek Prodigy is the franchise’s third animated series, its first CG animated series and the first series designed for kids. Naturally, a lot of Australians want to watch it… and this guide will clue you up on how to do just that. All up, the series will run for...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Watch ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Series Premiere For Free

Just as the third episode arrived on Paramount+ the 2-part premiere was made available for free. 2-part “Lost and Found” is available to stream for free for a limited time on YouTube in the USA. Synopsis:. Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Gossip Girl’ Return Date, ‘Adele: One Night Only’ Preview, ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Trailer, ‘Selling Sunset’ Trailer, ‘Selena + Chef’ Renewed, New ‘Claws’ Premiere Date, and More!

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot will return for the second half of its first season November 25. A new trailer for the new episodes is out now. CBS released a new preview of its upcoming special Adele: One Night Only. The special will feature music and interviews with the singer ahead of her brand new album release. It will air November 14.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Star Trek Prodigy Gets Second Season, Day of the Dead Improves, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Coming as no surprise, Paramount+ has announced that its animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will be returning for a second season. That show debuted October 28th and has pulled strong viewership across its first two episodes according to Deadline (Paramount+ does not share its viewership numbers and it is not tracked in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10). The streamer has gone all-in on the Trek franchise and this is the fourth original series it has released following Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, and Picard. Also in the works is the Captain Pike series Strange New Worlds and a potential Section 31 show as well. Prodigy expands the franchise to younger viewers while also linking to the Trek universe with Kate Mulgrew reprising her role from Voyager as Captain Janeway. The second season will consist of ten episodes and will be released in 2022. The first season will go on hiatus after November 18th and will resumes new episodes in January.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Coming, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Preview, ‘F is for Family’ Trailer, ‘Rebelde’ Teaser, ‘Search Party’ Final Season, Live Action ‘One Piece’ Cast and More!

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, director and writer of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game has seemed to confirm that the series will return for a second season. “So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”
TV SERIES
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

'Selling Sunset' is back with 2 new cast members and plenty of drama in trailer

The realtors at the Oppenheim Group are back, fighting for their share of mega-mansion listings on Sunset Boulevard. Netflix gave a look at the drama-filled fourth season of "Selling Sunset" in an official trailer, released Wednesday. The already complicated and competitive group is now getting a bit more complicated with...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy