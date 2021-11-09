CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guild Wars 2 will make more Legendary trinket effects toggleable

By Adnan Kljajic
altchar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Legendary Armory launched in Guild Wars 2 , it provided a huge quality of life upgrade for the owners of these items but there was always that one feature the players wanted but never got. They wanted the ability to hide the effects of Aurora, Vision and Coalescence. Unfortunately,...

