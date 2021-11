I Love Austin. When I came here for college I instantly knew this city was where I wanted to spend the rest of my life. I have never regretted that decision for a moment. . One of the treasures I love most in Austin is Interfaith Action of Central Texas. The picture above was taken when iACT invited people of faith to support a synagogue that had been attacked by arson. There were also other acts of antisemitism that caused us to close ranks to protect our Jewish neighbors just as they have always done for other communities of faith.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO