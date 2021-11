Not many people can say a frog jumping contest was the start of a lifelong friendship. But that’s where musician O’Neal Davis met musician Marty Carrigg, at the Governor’s Frog Jump Festival in Springfield. And, the rest for them, was music history, both instrumental and vocal. With Davis on guitar and Carrigg on banjo and dobro (a flat guitar), along with four other South Carolina musicians, in 2007, they became the Flatland Express Bluegrass Band, traveling and performing throughout the South.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO